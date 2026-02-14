Ex-Coach Reveals Ohio State Locker Room Reality Amid New Michigan Controversy Around Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood and several Michigan teammates were recently the subject of social media speculation involving alleged misconduct in the locker room. These hotboxing claims raised a subtle smirk on the faces of their arch-rival, Ohio State. But if the Buckeyes faithful really think that now they have an extra edge over discipline after their 2025 win at The Game, think again. As it turns out, former OSU wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, Zach Smith, is here to spill some beans.

“Every college football team ever had a BUNCH of players smoke weed,” Smith wrote on X. “Shit… half of our team was HIGH AS F— when they came into the Woody for a team meeting about us making the playoffs in 2014. It’s not a thing. But EXCLUSIVE VIDEO!!! Who gives a f—?”

If this is actually true, it’s major news. During Smith’s era, Ohio State’s athletic department maintained a strict substance testing policy where marijuana was a banned substance. So, while officials have not publicized specific information about that time, many marijuana-based suspensions occurred during Zach Smith’s tenure. During the 2015 season opener against Virginia Tech, the team suspended four players: Joey Bosa, Jalin Marshall, Dontre Wilson, and Corey Smith.

A source told ESPN that the team imposed these suspensions for either marijuana use or academic issues. Then, former Buckeye DE Noah Spence was also part of a story like this. During the 2013–2014 window, Spence received the most severe substance-related disciplinary action. Officials suspended him for three games after he failed a test before the 2013 Big Ten Title game. Then, in November 2014, the Big Ten permanently banned him after he failed a second test.

Since the timeline matches, there is a possibility that what Zach Smith is claiming is actually true. However, Urban Meyer did his best to control this issue. He strongly supported Spence to prevent the league from banning him.

“You know, we’re doing the best we can,” Meyer said. “… What the future holds for Noah, I have no idea. But to throw him to the street, I didn’t feel that was appropriate just yet.”

And at the end of his tenure, Meyer became very vocal about this substance abuse issue on campus. He prepared his staff on four major issues: Sexual assault and harassment on campus, drugs, depression/anxiety, and concussions.

“It used to be marijuana,” he says. “Now it’s the opioid crisis. A year ago if you said, ‘What’s an opiate?’ I wouldn’t know. I’m educating our staff and our players. It’s awful. When I went out recruiting, I found out about this opiate thing that is out of control. They’re attacking campuses.”

That period was pretty devastating for Urban Meyer. On one hand, he was trying to find a solution to the increased stimulant problem among the students like a true leader. On the other hand, officials punished Meyer for Zach Smith’s mistakes.

Zach Smith throws Urban Meyer under the bus

Smith exposing the Buckeyes sounds more like a revenge story. To put it shortly, Smith was fired from Ohio State. His ex-wife, Courtney Smith, alleged a pattern of domestic abuse dating back to 2009. Some of the investigations occurred back during that time, but no criminal charges were filed.

Campus officials disclosed this scandal, and it brought intense scrutiny on former head coach Urban Meyer. Smith had long ties with Meyer, which means he would have probably known about this problem. But that wasn’t the case. That’s why it led to the suspension of Meyer and AD Gene Smith in 2018, for failing to manage Smith’s history of domestic violence allegations and other misconduct.

By other misconduct, we are talking about the 2013 OVI arrest that Smith didn’t disclose to Meyer. Although neither Meyer nor Gene Smith was involved in any way, it just pointed fingers at the lack of information about their entire program.

“I wish I could go back and make different decisions, but I can’t,” Meyer said. “These difficult lessons are a constant reminder of the duties and obligations that I have as a member of this university and this community. I take full responsibility, I take this responsibility very seriously, and I will do better.”