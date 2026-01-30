Michigan, Kyle Whittingham Receive Career Appeal From Former Utah Prospect

Kyle Whittingham’s past triumphs alone do all the work. Even if Michigan didn’t drop an offer, recruits come its way. Zion White, who is currently prioritizing Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, still has a clear yearning for Maize and Blue. Utah, Whittingham’s former program, was among the first to offer the four-star wide receiver. With Whittingham now in Ann Arbor, that connection could quickly put Michigan ahead of everyone.

Though Michigan still hasn’t sent an offer for White, it didn’t stop him from admitting that he has a strong connection with the team, and he would love to get an offer.

“It would mean everything to me,” White said. “I would definitely love to get that offer. Wouldn’t mind the weather. I like the cold and snow. I think Coach Whittingham can help them take over the Big Ten.”

That’s high praise for a 66-year-old coach. When Kyle Whittingham arrived in Ann Arbor, Michigan quickly pulled in four Utah transfers, including tight end JJ Buchanan. That kind of attraction matters. And it’s a reason why there’s an expectation that he can help push Michigan back into national championship relevance. That influence could extend to recruiting as well. White has already said he’s interested in visiting Ann Arbor and occupies a prominent spot on Michigan’s 2027 vision board.

“I definitely want to take a visit there if they offer,” White told reporters. “I’d want to see everything and talk to all the coaches.”

Landing White would be a major win. After transitioning from Hawaii’s Punahou School to IMG Academy for his junior year, he turned himself into a true national-level candidate. At 6-foot-4, with smooth mobility and strong ball skills, scouts have drawn similarities to Tetairoa McMillan. He thrives on 50/50 balls, flashes elite body control, and has already showcased it on a national stage. He most recently had a 23-yard touchdown at the Under Armour All-America Game against Mandarin.

His athleticism isn’t just on the gridiron. He is also a standout basketball player. White was Hawaii’s State Player of the Year as a sophomore. He averaged 12 points and nine rebounds. That background shows up in his footwork, correct timing, and absorbing the game. At IMG, he posted 10 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns through late 2025.

A Look at Michigan’s 2027 Recruiting Class

While we are at the 2027 class discussion, it’s worth taking a quick look at what Kyle Whittingham has already landed in Ann Arbor.

Michigan currently has four commits in the 2027 cycle.

Four-star QB Peter Bourque from Tabor Academy (MA) crowns the group and looks like the cornerstone of the class after saying yes on August 11, 2025.

In-state four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen followed on November 30, giving the Wolverines a major defensive building block.

Up front, Texas interior lineman Tristan Dare committed on August 4.

Louis Esposito from Saline, Michigan, the first pledge of the class, came aboard on July 20.

And Michigan isn’t slowing down.

At the wide receiver position, five-star Monshun Sales and four-star in-state standout Dakota Guerrant are top targets.

In the RB room, the Wolverines are reportedly “setting the pace” for four-star Tranard Roberts, while aggressively pursuing Noah Roberts and former Penn State commit Kemon Spell.

At tight end, local prospect Anthony Cartwright III continues to come to campus frequently and is also a top prospect.