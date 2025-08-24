brand-logo
Tensions Rise for Mario Cristobal as 5-Star Miami Target Nearly Confirms College Football Destination

ByInsiya Johar

Aug 24, 2025 | 4:42 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The 2025 Week 0 has kicked off, but that doesn’t mean the recruiting efforts will come to a halt. Mario Cristobal successfully onboarded Jackson Cantwell, and now he has set his eyes on the Class of 2027 five-star Edge from IMG Academy. Going into his junior year, a lot of blue-blood programs are interested in landing Zyron Forstall’s pledge. Although a New Orleans native, the Edge transferred to IMG Academy, Florida, just a few weeks ago. This season, he has locked in a couple of game-day visits to these programs. His first stop? Mario Cristobal’s Miami.

Zyron Forstall will be attending Miami’s season opener against Notre Dame, one of the many abuzz games on the Hurricanes’ schedule. Rivals Steve Wiltfong reported the recent development. Rivals No. 3 overall 2027 prospect in IMG Academy’s prized edge rusher Zyron Forstall has game visits set with LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, and USC.” Forstall’s father further upped the anticipation with his statement with regard to Miami. “It’s one of the high ones up on the list. Early talks are going well.”

Forstall boasts the No. 1 rank in Florida and the No. 2 as an Edge in the Class of 2027. Naturally, programs are vying to secure his commitment. As per On3’s NIL valuation, he stands at $200k. He is also eyeing the Texas Longhorns, and Steve Sarkisian’s prized star quarterback, Arch Manning, has been a linchpin to attract potential recruits. He met the IMG product, and since both the players trace their roots back to New Orleans, they hit it off. “It was culture. Texas had their own little world in Austin, it was nice. Met a lot of great players, met Arch. He’s a New Orleans native, so, it was great meeting him.” He further complimented D-line coach LaAllan Clark and Sarkasian’s coaching.

Let’s not forget the 2024 national championship winner, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day is also in the mix. “I was excited. Knowing about the high-level players Ohio State has produced over the years is just crazy.” Another program is the USC Trojans, and Zyron Forstall is clearly in awe of Lincoln Riley.

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans in the hunt for Zyron Forstall

Though Lincoln’s Riley is on the hot seat right now, there’s no doubt that he boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the Class of 2026, leaving behind powerhouses such as Alabama and Georgia. The 2026 USC commits?

Zyron Forstall’s recent trip to Los Angeles in the summer went well. It would be fair enough to say that he is impressed with the Trojans. “It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny,” he told Rivals. “Their practices had high intensity from the players, high-intense coaching, guys flying around, nobody walking, and it was just different at USC,” he said per On3.

The IMG product also visited Brian Kelly at LSU, to the point that he called it an honor. “Really, the culture of LSU gets me fired up. It’s nothing like coming out the tunnel in Death Valley playing for your home state,” he added.

As of now, Forstall has taken visits to Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Texas, and USC this summer. He is now set to go for his scheduled in-game visits. 247Sports’ Grabb Brooks called him a “high-major defensive playmaker who possesses significant long-term developmental upside.” No wonder every program is vying for his commitment.

