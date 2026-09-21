ACC Places Two Major Weekend Games on Six-Day Hold, Including Bill Belichick’s UNC

Television networks have placed two major Week 5 ACC matchups on a six-day hold to maximize prime-time viewership, leaving head coach Bill Belichick and his North Carolina Tar Heels waiting to learn their kickoff time against Notre Dame.

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According to Clemson Tigers beat writer Chapel Fowler, “The ACC isn’t announcing a kickoff time for next week’s Clemson-Miami game at Memorial Stadium yet. That game is one of two on a “six-day hold,” along with Notre Dame at UNC. The kick time will be announced after conclusion of this weekend’s games.”

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By utilizing a six-day hold, networks like ESPN, ABC, and FOX wait until the Sunday or Monday prior to a game to assess updated team records and viewer interest before locking in prime-time windows.

The delay adds extra intrigue to two high-stakes matchups. For UNC head coach Bill Belichick, the hold sets the stage for his first meeting with the Fighting Irish since taking charge of the Tar Heels, marking the first time the two programs have played since Notre Dame’s 45-32 victory at Kenan Stadium in 2022.

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Meanwhile, the Clemson-Miami series stands deadlocked at 7-7. Miami won the most recent matchup 28-20 in 2023, though Clemson won the previous two meetings at Memorial Stadium, defeating the Hurricanes 40-10 in 2022 and 42-17 in 2020.

Notre Dame Showdown Leaves Bill Belichick Facing a Tough Call

For Belichick’s squad, the upcoming Notre Dame game follows a disappointing collapse against Clemson. North Carolina held a commanding 17-3 lead before falling 28-20, exposing critical vulnerabilities under center with quarterback Billy Edwards.

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Clemson’s defense repeatedly capitalized on Edwards’ inconsistency on crucial downs, turning a promising start into a second-half nightmare. With offensive stars like Jelani Thurman, Benjamin Hall, and Jordan Shipp on the roster, quarterback instability threatens to hold back an otherwise talented UNC offense.

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The lingering uncertainty at quarterback presents Belichick with a critical decision ahead of the Fighting Irish matchup. It might be time to test former Texas A&M backup Miles O’Neil, who showed promise in spring practice, or turn to freshman Travis Burgess, who holds the highest ceiling among signal-callers on the roster. If the Tar Heels opt to make a change under center, they must implement adjustments immediately to ensure a smooth preparation week for Notre Dame.