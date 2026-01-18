brand-logo
BREAKING: Lincoln Riley Pursuing College Football HOF Inductee for USC DC Role

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 18, 2026 | 1:40 PM EST

After USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn headed towards Penn State, the Trojans are looking for a new face. For a while, Texas’ former DC, Pete Kwiatkowski, appeared as a potential candidate. However, Stanford’s increasing interest in him drowned those hopes. Now, reports suggest that a former TCU icon and Hall of Fame inductee is reportedly gaining traction as the new DC.

On Sunday, On3 reported that Gary Patterson has been in communication with the Trojans regarding the open defensive coordinator job. It’s been a while since Patterson’s name surfaced in connection with the job. Chatter has it that he was also on campus last week and had an interview for the job.

Known for his 4-2-5 defensive playbook, Patterson brings “defensive genius” and boasts ample experience on the sidelines. He coached the Horned Frogs from 2000 to 2021 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Before his celebrated 21-year-long head coaching stint with TCU, he served as the defensive coordinator, bringing solid expertise to the position.

