Two FCS Programs Fire Head Coaches on the Same Day After Season-Ending Losses

44.9% of FBS teams changed leadership during the last two years. But head coach firings are not just limited to the FBS this season. Amid so many top programs ridding themselves of their coaches, those in the FCS have also had to make these harsh decisions. An intolerably bad result is going to be it for these coaches, no matter which level of football they’re at.

Hampton Pirates fired Trenton Boykin after just two seasons, the program announced. This season, the team hauled in a dismal 2-10 record while going winless in the conference. Their season ended after a 38-10 loss to Rhode Island as they remained winless in Coastal Athletic Association competition at 0-8. Boykin ends his career here at just 7-17. He rose the ranks here in 2024, when he was promoted to interim HC 2024 from RB coach.

That interim tag changed to permanent last year in October after he stabilized the program, went 3–3 in his first six games. He even guided them to a competitive 5-7 campaign in 2024, his first as head coach. Trenton Boykin has historically not had a good time as a head coach. Boykin particularly struggled in CAA play; his Pirates posted just a 2-14 mark in conference action the past two seasons. The 55-year-old’s last stretch of the Pirates’ schedule ultimately led to his departure.

He lost 6 games in a row. But the season-ending finale was the final blow. Rhode Island decimated the Pirates, 38-10. Save for one game, Hampton lost with a margin of 14 points. Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Anthony D. Henderson Sr. will begin a nationwide search for the top job.

“It is always difficult to make changes, particularly when it involves dedicated professionals and student-athletes,” he said. “Our commitment remains unwavering to ensuring Hampton football achieves the highest standards of excellence on and off the field.”

Despite the departure, Trenton Boykin is a well-known name in the FCS, since he has amassed almost 30 years of experience. His coaching stops included Akron, Boston College, Tiffin, Youngstown State, Ball State, Kentucky State, Lane College, Lambuth, and Wayne State. Despite the experience, he couldn’t turn around the fortune of the Hampton Pirates. However, he wasn’t the only one who lost his job on Sunday morning.

Portland State also fired long-time HC

Bruce Barnum spent the last 11 years running the Vikings’ program. Still, on Saturday night, following a 24-13 loss to Northern Colorado, Portland State University announced that the school has fired its head football coach. But the 61-year-old was not the only one asked to pack his bags. AD Matt Billings was at the airport to give Barnum the bad news as the team landed home.

“Portland State Football Coach Bruce Barnum has been relieved of his coaching duties following the conclusion of the Vikings season on Saturday. His coaching staff will not be retained. Director of Athletics Matt Billings made the announcement on Saturday evening after speaking to the team,” the school shared in an online post.

In his final season with the team, Barnum led the Vikings to a 1-11 record, with the team’s lone win coming 40-35 against Cal Poly. Still, the resume includes a FCS Coach of the Year award in 2015, for taking the Vikings to a 9-3 record. He defeated North Texas 66-7 in the playoff game, a margin that is still the biggest in FCS history. Since this season, Portland State has never gotten back up to this level.

Both Barnum and Boykin were fired on the same day. College football isn’t easy at any rank, and it shows in these exits. Trenton Boykin got the boot in just two years. On the other hand, Barnum wasn’t spared either, despite being a veteran.