Ohio State’s Ryan Day Reveals Unusual Treatment From Rival Teams During Son RJ’s Recruitment: “It Was Awkward”

For years, Ryan Day commanded every recruiting room he entered as Ohio State’s head coach. On college visits for his son, RJ Day, he suddenly couldn’t—walking into rival facilities as one of the sport’s most recognizable leaders turned heads in unexpected ways and placed him on the receiving end of lingering double takes and unusually warm hospitality.

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Rival schools gave him a second look

Navigating the recruiting trail as a dad proved surreal for Day, largely because he couldn’t blend into the background. Stepping inside competing programs as the face of a powerhouse football program naturally drew startled reactions at stops like Clemson and South Carolina.

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“It was awkward, to be honest, when you walk through hallways on visits to places like Clemson and South Carolina, you kind of get a double look,” Day said in an interview with CBS Sports.

Despite those initial double takes, rival coaching staffs quickly put the Day family at ease, treating them with a level of warmth and camaraderie Day hadn’t anticipated from fierce competitors. According to Day, a shared coaching brotherhood takes over when evaluating a fellow coach’s son, pointing to unusually gracious receptions from Purdue head coach Barry Odom and the staff at UCLA.

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“I think there’s a certain affinity that all coaches have for a coach’s kid,” Day said. “We visited Purdue and Barry Odom couldn’t have been nicer. We visited UCLA and we visited different teams in the conference, and they couldn’t have been any greater.”

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RJ found a familiar fit at Northwestern

Ultimately, RJ Day, a three-star quarterback from St. Francis de Sales High School, Columbus, committed to Northwestern on May 10, selecting the Wildcats over offers from Purdue, Syracuse, Cincinnati, and South Florida, among others.

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The commitment carried deep personal ties for the Day family. Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly not only coached Ryan Day during his playing days at New Hampshire, but also served as Day’s offensive coordinator during Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run. Combine that history with quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel—himself the son of a former college head coach—and the Wildcats offered an environment uniquely tailored to RJ.

“Football is something that my son is obsessed with, and to know that his position coach is Jerry Neuheisel, whose dad was a coach, and that his offensive coordinator is Chip Kelly, who coached me and coached with me, that’s special,” Day said.

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Beyond the familiar faces on the offensive staff, Northwestern head coach David Braun also made a lasting impression. Day noted that Braun and RJ clicked immediately, while the university’s broader academic and institutional reputation sealed the deal for the family.

A full-circle decision

Before finalizing his choice, RJ explored a wide range of programs, making visits to Clemson, Iowa State, Kentucky, Northwestern, UCLA, and Virginia Tech. His path to Evanston accelerated rapidly: after receiving an offer from Northwestern on April 29, he took an official visit to Chicago just over a week later and announced his commitment shortly afterward.

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For RJ, joining Kelly’s offense felt like a generational full-circle moment. “It’s really surreal when you think about the relationships that we’ve had with those two as a family over the years,” RJ told ESPN. “Coach Kelly coached my dad in college, so that adds another layer to it.”

RJ heads to Northwestern with an accomplished high school resume as a three-year starter at St. Francis de Sales, where he holds program records for career passing yards and touchdowns—highlighted by a junior campaign in which he set single-season school marks with 2,710 yards and 25 scores.

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“David Braun is the head coach and man in charge; he and RJ hit it off,” Day said. “The institution itself is tremendous, so it was fun to watch him do this.” For Ryan Day, watching his son find the right coaching staff and academic fit made the initial awkwardness—and surprising reception—of the recruiting trail well worth it.