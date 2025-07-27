Shedeur Sanders’ Agent Falls for Misinformation Around College Athlete Who Was Once Coach Prime’s Target

Before anyone dives into the agent game for a college football star like Shedeur Sanders, they’d better be ready for the wild ride. And especially the digital wild ride, where meme pages misguide you. Yes, you read that right. However, he isn’t just an agent; he’s like family and a fierce protector. From the very beginning, he has shaped Shedeur’s image and career path. During Shedeur’s time at Colorado, Hellion “Boog” Knight was there grinding behind the scenes, managing everything from contract deals to brand-building efforts.

Now imagine that same agent is scrolling through X and finds a candidly important news story in favour of Colorado, his employer’s old school. What do you do? You go around with that news, posting it around. But did you check the handle name? Just some time back, Boog reposted a story from what he thought was a well-known CFB site, ‘On3.’ The news was about Tennessee freshman Boo Carter switching his CFB team preference to the Buffs. And here comes the twist.

The ‘well-known’ CFB site was not On3; instead, it was a meme page, which is named “No3.” Hilarious? Yes. Cautionary? even more. But can you imagine the amount of trolling Boog is going through right now? Boog leads operations for Young Money APAA, an agency tied to Sanders. After getting mistaken on a meme page called “No3,” Boog endured a hilarious yet brutal flood of trolling. One day, you’re an agent of an NFL rookie whose father is The Coach Prime. And then suddenly, you’re the butt of every meme joke and wild speculation online. When you’re steering the ship for a rising star like Shedeur, you’ve got to keep your radar sharp and your facts tighter.

People have gone as far as to comment, “Damn, boog, how you fall for this.” But it was not all wrong. The rumors about Carter potentially leaving Tennessee have actually been making rounds. But not the Colorado visit part, which Boog clarifies in the comments. Carter, a highly touted player expected to make a big impact in 2025, has missed multiple team activities, and team leaders confronted him for what’s believed to be repeated violations of team rules. An altercation reportedly occurred on July 16-17, after which the team has not seen Carter.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has yet to make a definitive statement but has shown a tendency to prioritize the locker room and team culture over any single player, as was the case in past controversies like Nico Iamaleava’s exit. But the Vols have nothing to worry about. Someone writes, “But there’s no portal open.” Yes exactly. And even Carter’s mother hinted at Tennessee being his home. His mum is also out there buying Tennessee fits. So with all these, it’s pretty clear that Carter would be staying in Tennessee. Carter has changed his representation from Isaac Conner to Omar Cooper, who also represents other high-profile athletes.

Boog’s unwavering support for Shedeur Sanders

Boog’s always held onto his professionalism when it came to Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur fell to the fifth round despite being a top-5 prospect in many eyes. But the way the Browns handled his iconic jersey number situation. Boog was publicly “up in arms” because the Browns assigned the No. 2 jersey. Shedeur has worn and used that number as a cornerstone of his “2legendary” brand since college. And now another player has received that number who had never worn it before. The Browns giving the veteran slot receiver DeAndre Carter Shedeur’s number felt like a blatant slap in the face.

And especially since Shedeur’s brand had drawn partnerships with big names like Nike and Google, pushing his market value to over $5 million before even stepping on NFL turf. Boog’s frustration was so real that he shared a now-deleted Instagram story calling the Browns out for the disrespect, making it clear that their move was insulting to Shedeur’s legacy and the work he’d put into building his identity as a player. Nevertheless, Boog advised Shedeur to keep his composure and turn this setback into motivation.

That fire in the belly was bolstered by Tom Brady, who has been mentoring Shedeur. Brady urged both Shedeur and the Sanders family to move past the draft drama and focus on what truly matters: making an impact on the field. Brady also helped Shedeur embrace his new jersey number, 12, which Brady himself famously wore throughout his Hall of Fame career, transforming it into a symbol of greatness and a chance for Shedeur to start fresh with a new legacy.