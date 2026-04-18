College Football Program in Colorado Offering $1250 Rooftop VIP Pods for 2026 Season

Colorado State University Pueblo shared a new and exciting idea for the 2026 football season at the ThunderBowl. For $1,250, fans get a single-game Executive Pod at the ThunderBowl. It’s a bold luxury move for a Division II program, as they provide a space that includes 15 tickets, four parking passes, and unlimited food. Upgrading to the $10,500 season package adds drink tickets and future suite priority.

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These pods are placed in the southwest corner of the stadium, on top of the Leomiti Warrior Center. There are eight pods in total, and each one gives fans an open-air space with shade, so they can sit comfortably and enjoy the game. Each pod gives fans a special reserved space in a 17’x17′ area. It also includes 15 game tickets and four parking passes. This move looks like part of CSU Pueblo’s larger push to upgrade the ThunderBowl experience and give fans a more premium game-day option.

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Fans are allowed to enter the stadium two hours before the game starts. Inside the pod, they get unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, and they can also use a cash bar. Now, they will have two choices to buy a pod. With 15 tickets, four parking passes, and food included, the pod is clearly meant more for groups, businesses, or alumni guests than for a regular single fan.

So, the season package gives all the same benefits, but also adds 24 drink tickets, chances for advertising, and priority to buy future suites. This elite setup came in after last year’s massive upgrade. The renovation also added new suites at the ThunderBowl. These suites are built inside the stadium and give fans a much better view of the game.

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Now, the main goal of this upgrade is to make football games more fun, more comfortable, and better for fans with improved facilities. On top of that, the new suites are bigger and more modern than before. Each suite is between 470 and 578 square feet. They include better facilities, more seating space, and upgraded amenities so fans can enjoy the game in comfort.

In the changes, two suites were moved from the east side to the west side of the stadium. Also, one new suite was added to make the stadium design more balanced and to improve the overall look and experience for fans.

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The university clearly mentioned that this new VIP experience is designed to give fans an even more special and enjoyable way to watch football games. It is designed to make the game-day experience more comfortable, exciting, and memorable. If people want to join or book a pod, they can contact Todd Kelly, who is the President and CEO of the CSU Pueblo Foundation. He helps handle reservations and gives more details about how to get a VIP pod.

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Now, along with fans’ experience, the team is also making sure their roster has solid players, and for that, they added Deion Sanders’ daughter.

CSU Pueblo added Deion Sanders’ daughter

Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi Sanders, announced on April 9 that she will join Colorado State University Pueblo for her final year of college basketball. She shared the news on Instagram and said, “Right place, right time.”

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She moved to CSU Pueblo after playing at three different colleges. She first played at Jackson State, then transferred to Colorado when her father was coaching there, and later played at Alabama A&M. After all these stops, she decided to finish her college career at CSU Pueblo. This brings major spotlight to the program, as Deion Sanders’ family always means being in the news.

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This publicity will also help them recruit more players, and in-game, Deion Sanders’ presence can also attract more recruits for the team. It would be wrong to assume that Shelomi Sanders doesn’t bring in a strong production. In Colorado, she played in only 5 games and averaged 1.8 minutes per game. Shelomi did not get much playing time because she had a hand injury, and even though her team had a strong season and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, her playing time was restricted.

After moving to Alabama A&M for more playing time, she saw her role expand from playing 3.9 minutes over 26 games in the 2024 season to a more significant 5.9 minutes per game last year, signaling her development and readiness for a larger role at CSU Pueblo.