Ryan Day’s Ohio State Emerges as Major Flip Threat for 5-Star Big 12 Commit

Ryan Day and Ohio State opened up the campus for official visits last week. After hosting five-star wide receiver Benny Easter, the program has now been mentioned as his likely destination, should he decide to flip his commitment from Texas Tech.

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“Well, sounds like Ohio State has continued to make a big move,” Rivals’ Stephen Wiltfong said on Wiltfong Whiparound. “They offered in January, and then, he had a fantastic official visit. The development, he highlighted; the tradition, he pointed to; and he enjoyed being around the players and touring the city. So, sounds like Ohio State continues to put their best foot forward in the recruitment of Benny Easter.”

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The Buckeyes are clearly not satisfied with their 2027 recruiting class just yet. Ohio State’s 2027 class is currently ranked tenth in the nation by 247Sports. However, it is a far cry from last year’s, which finished in the top five, with 26 recruits.

As they work on developing the class, the program hosted four prospects during the first week of official visits. Benny Easter was joined by fellow five-star talents, defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and running back David Gabriel-George. While the pair are yet to make their commitments, Easter committed to the Red Raiders last year, but the Buckeyes believe they are capable of an upset, per Letterman Row’s Alex Gleitman.

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“Following conversations entering this trip, and getting Easter on campus this weekend, I’m starting to get a vibe from those in the WHAC that they actually think they can pull this one off.”

At the moment, the Buckeyes see the Humble, Texas native, as one of the talents to boost their recruiting class in the rankings. As official visits remain ongoing, it is a perfect opportunity for the program to add more recruits to their class, which includes two five-star, nine four-star, and two three-star prospects. Easter is ranked the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation, per Rivals300 player rankings.

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The star wide receiver attends Summer Creek High School, where he recorded 89 passes while covering 1,309 yards receiving and scored 19 total touchdowns during his most recent 2025 campaign. Easter is easily what you get when you mix the combo of size and speed, which makes him a very exciting player.

“He’s dynamic after the catch, too. This is someone who had really strong raw production as a junior. When you look at the full breadth of what he brings, we feel good about him being one of the top receiver prospects to this point in the cycle,” wrote Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings.

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While Ryan Day will be hopeful to add the wide receiver to his team, it all now is on Easter, as it will be difficult to force a flip from a program like Texas, who have been long-time admirers.

Benny Easter and Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders have their 2027 class ranked fourth, per On3, with Easter being one of their main blue-chip talents. The program earned his commitment over seven months ago and has been doing everything to keep him off other programs, amid his visits to Texas Longhorns, LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Ohio State, and other top programs. His main attraction was Texas Tech’s winning mentality, but it remains to be seen if that is good enough to hold him down.

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“Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” Easter said after he committed to the program. “And the passing offense. They wanna win,” Easter reiterated. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.”

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At the time of his commitment, the 6-foot-2, 193-pounder had caught 75 passes for 994 yards and 14 touchdowns. He eventually went on to put up better numbers, which attracted more programs. But Texas Tech will be hoping that Easter repays the faith they showed in him by going for him even when he had not done so much.