$7.2M HC With 1-6 Record Against Big Ten Teams Claims ACC Is Better Than B1G

Big Ten programs have taken the last three national crowns, ending the SEC’s four-year streak. Even as fans keep debating B1G versus SEC, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is pushing a different view. In his view, the ACC outranks the Big Ten.

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“This conference [ACC] is as good as any conference in the country,” Narduzzi told 680 The Fan at ACC Media Days in Charlotte, according to College Football Transfer. “I don’t care what you make and all that. I don’t care about how many resources you have and all that baloney.”

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Since arriving at Pitt in 2015, Narduzzi holds a 1-6 mark versus Big Ten foes, with his only win a 42-39 decision over Penn State in 2016.

“Coming from Michigan State, spent eight seasons there as a defensive coordinator. Coming to Pitt in 2015, I said it then. I said it now. After about two years in the league, I said this conference [ACC] is better. That’s better than the Big 10… I’ve said that for years, and I’m gonna stick to my guns,” added the former Michigan State DC.

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Narduzzi makes about $7.2 million a year at Pitt. With that paycheck comes pressure to sell his program and conference. But his own record against the Big Ten tells another story.

Imago 2026 ACC Football Kickoff Jul 17 July 17, 2026: Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi speaks to the media at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff at Hilton Uptown Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260717_zma_c04_025.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree504405

Narduzzi highlights recruiting, noting that Big Ten staffs often target players from the ACC. The draft numbers, though, lean the other way. In 2026, the Big Ten produced 10 first-round picks, while the ACC had six. That gap is hard to ignore when measuring conference strength.

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“You look at our record. You look at our record in bowl games against the SEC and the Big 10. You look at our record in the regular season. I mean, you know, we don’t have a losing record. We have a winning record against those teams,” added Narduzzi.

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All told, Narduzzi stands at 1-6 versus Big Ten programs as Pitt’s head coach, counting bowl games. His only victory was a 2016 upset of Penn State. That record makes his claim of a winning mark against those teams difficult to defend. Money also tells a story. The Big Ten led all conferences with $1.47 billion in revenue for 2025, while the ACC posted a record $826.5 million. That financial gap helped pull Oregon and USC to the Big Ten, even as some ACC powers explore exit options.

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, three Big Ten schools sit in the On3 top 10, led by USC at No. 1. The ACC has just one representative in that group, Miami at No. 8, while the Big Ten also has more teams inside the top 25.

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Given these facts, Narduzzi’s argument appears short on supporting evidence. The ACC’s last national title came in 2018 with Clemson. Unless the teams in that conference break through again soon, the Big Ten’s edge in titles, draft picks, and recruiting will keep shaping the debate.

Are the Big Ten and ACC comparable?

The ACC made major moves during the 2025 season. Miami raced to the National Championship Game but fell to Indiana. Meanwhile, Duke won the ACC title, while Pitt rebounded with a solid eight-win season.

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However, compared to the Big Ten, especially teams like Ohio State, Indiana, and Michigan, the gap of superiority is clear. But former OSU WR Joey Galloway doesn’t think so.

“To me, the ACC and the Big Ten are way more comparable than the Big Ten and the SEC,” said Galloway on the Nonstop podcast with Kirk Herbstreit in 2025. “That would be an actual comparable.”

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But OSU superfan Herbstreit wasn’t ready to buy that claim. He said from top to bottom, Big Ten programs were way better than the ACC’s traditional powerhouses.

“I’m not going to let that one go by. Holy smokes,” said Herbstreit. “…I think the Big Ten is closer to the SEC than the ACC.”

This debate may never end, but for Narduzzi, he’s got his work cut out for him. His focus remains on Pitt’s results because if the Panthers underperform again against Big Ten foes, his ACC-over-B1G line will invite even sharper criticism.