brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

FOX’s Joel Klatt Confidently Picks Winner for Indiana vs. Oregon Playoff Rematch

ByAkash D

Jan 5, 2026 | 9:25 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

FOX’s Joel Klatt Confidently Picks Winner for Indiana vs. Oregon Playoff Rematch

ByAkash D

Jan 5, 2026 | 9:25 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Big Ten powerhouses Indiana and Oregon are set to compete at the Peach Bowl to earn a spot at the CFP National Championship game. It is a rematch of the regular-season game where the Hoosiers won by 30-20, and they remain undefeated. On the other hand, the Ducks look more vulnerable in the playoffs, making the game hard to predict. At this stage, FOX’s analyst Joel Klatt predicted the winner of the Peach Bowl.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While previewing the CFP Semifinal, No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 5 Oregon, Joel Klatt picked Curt Cignetti’s Indiana as the 4.5 favorite over Dan Lanning’s Oregon.

“I’m going to take Indiana on this one,” predicted Joel Klatt on the January 05 episode of The Joel Klatt Show. “They are 4.5-point favorites. I’m going to give those 4.5. I’m going to take Indiana 27-21, and they’ll go play for a national championship. It should be a great game, and I can’t wait for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved