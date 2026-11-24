There is just one week standing between us and the end of the college football regular season. It feels like just yesterday we were all huddled in front of our TV on Week 0, watching the first real action of the season, and now for most fans, the season is coming to a close.

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But before we get to the final regular-season action, there’s some news to catch up on, from a potential new coach at TCU to North Texas starting a wide receiver at quarterback this week. Here’s what you need to know.

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TCU Coaching Search Puts UTSA’s Jeff Traylor in the Spotlight

Zuma August 30, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: UTSA Roadrunner football Head Coach Jeff Traylor arguing with the referee about miss penalty that he think should of been called against the Aggies. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20250830_zsp_l187_088 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

Jeff Traylor’s name has been brought up in head coaching searches, especially in the Texas area, for a while, and that will continue to be the case until he finally takes a job. Traylor, the head coach at UTSA, has found a lot of success with the Roadrunners. In seven seasons with the team, the Roadrunners have been bowl-eligible every season and have never won fewer than six games, and are on the verge of their third 10+ win season under Traylor. He’s one of the best coaches in the state of Texas, and now he’s being linked to the TCU opening.

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Despite a ton of interest from schools like TCU, Traylor is still keeping his focus on ending this season on a high note.

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“Trust the process, man. Control what you can control. You’ve got to keep your mind right where it is, right on Tulsa,” Traylor said. “That’s the only place my mind is right now, is staying for my kids and make sure they have the best plan they can Friday at 11 o’clock.”

With a win over Tulsa on Friday, UTSA can lock up a spot in the America Conference Championship. It feels like Traylor is likely to leave for a better job this offseason, so this would be a good way to go out.

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Montana State star WR Retires Ahead of FCS Playoffs

Montana State star wideout Taco Dowler has retired from football just weeks ahead of the FCS playoffs.

Dowler has spent all five seasons of his career with Montana State, and in 2025, he caught 77 passes for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns. It looked like he was in line for a massive 2026 season, but he’s only appeared in four games due to multiple concussions. Now, after suffering ongoing effects from the concussions and medical evaluations, he has decided to medically retire from football.

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One of the worst parts about football is injuries, especially head injuries. The sport has tried, and succeeded, to create new technology to help lower the risk of head injuries, but unfortunately, it will never be perfect. I hope Dowler finds success off the football field.

Texas Southern Parts Ways With Head Football Coach

Texas Southern has officially parted ways with head coach Cris Dishman, the school announced.

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“I want to thank Coach Dishman for his hard work and dedication to Texas Southern University and our football program,” said Athletic Director Ashley Robinson. “We wish Coach Dishman well moving forward.”

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Dishman was hired in 2024 and led Texas Southern to a 5-6 season in 2024 and a 6-5 season in 2025 before going 3-8 in 2026. I do think this is an interesting firing, because Dishman actually had more success than most of his predecessors. Before he arrived, Texas Southern had one 5+ game season since 2015.

Schools never want five wins to be their ceiling, but I don’t know if they’ll find anyone better this offseason.

Tulane Freshman QB Delivers Major Comeback

Tulane freshman quarterback Trace Johnson helped Tulane complete a 10-point, fourth-quarter comeback this past weekend by throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including one with just over two minutes remaining on the clock to take the lead late.

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Johnson has had his ups and downs this season, but Saturday’s game was definitely a breakthrough moment for the freshman. He threw for 283 yards, just one shy of his career-high, while throwing four touchdown passes, which is more than he had all season up until this point.

If Johnson returns next year, Tulane will be in good hands.

North Texas Is Forced to Turn to WR at QB

The main reason Tulane was able to complete the comeback against North Texas is that the Mean Green were forced to run a makeshift offense in the second half after their backup quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. left the game with an injury.

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Once Jimerson left, North Texas was forced to turn to wide receiver James Tyre at QB. Tyre hasn’t caught a pass all year, but he went out there and threw for 63 yards on four completions, and he also threw a costly interception. It’s hard to blame him, because I’m sure he never thought he’d actually get into a game at QB, but his inability to run the offense really hurt them down the stretch.

Navy Ruins Memphis’ Playoff Ambitions

Zuma December 11, 2021, East Rutherford, NJ, United States of America: U.S. Naval Academy cheerleaders encourage the team during the annual Army-Navy football game at Metlife Stadium December 11, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights 17-13 in their 122nd matchup. East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAp138 20211211_zaa_p138_043 Copyright: xStacyxGodfrey/Dodx

Memphis had high hopes entering this season. The Tigers got off to a 5-1 start with their only loss coming to Boise State, and they were right there in contention for the G6 playoff spot. Even after their loss to Tulane, they were technically still in the running if they could win the American Conference Championship, but with a loss to Navy this week, they could still win the American, but they won’t be in the CFP.

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Navy got out to a 17-10 halftime lead, but Memphis responded with 17 third-quarter points to make it 27-24 in their favor heading into the final frame. Navy rallied, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to take down the Tigers, 38-34.

Memphis can still make the American Conference Championship, but they need some help. If they beat Temple, they still need North Texas to lose to UAB and either UTSA to beat Tulsa or FAU to beat East Carolina. It won’t be easy, but it’s not entirely impossible.

Oregon State Bounces Back to Secure Bowl Eligibility

For a while it looked like Oregon State could be the G6 representative in the College Football Playoff, but after three straight losses, those hopes went out the window. With two games to go, the Beavers were sitting at five wins and were just one win away from bowl eligibility, and they finally clinched it on Saturday.

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Oregon State hosted Utah State this past weekend, and they quickly fell behind, 17-10 at halftime. They tied it up heading into the fourth and managed to find the end zone with 3:41 left to give themselves a 31-24 lead in the closing stages, and their defense was up to the task, keeping Utah State out of the end zone to secure their sixth win of the season and their first without Braden Atkinson.

The Beavs are bowl-eligible, and if Atkinson can return in time for their bowl game, they could upset a very good football team.

Former WMU TE Signs With UFL

Former Western Michigan and Southern Mississippi tight end Kadinn Morris has signed with the DC Defenders and will begin his UFL career this spring.

Morris spent two years at Western Michigan from 2023 to 2024, where he caught just three passes for 25 yards before transferring to Southern Miss in 2025, where he set career highs with 15 receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He was also an excellent blocker during his career, which is one of the main reasons he landed with the DC Defenders.

The Defenders went 5-5 last season and finished with the fourth-best record in the league, and now they’ve added some solid tight end depth to help out on offense.

Former Texas Tech QB Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Former Texas Tech and McNeese State QB Jake Strong plans to enter the transfer portal after the 2026 season.

During his time at Texas Tech, Strong threw for 409 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions before joining McNeese State in 2025, where he started every game for the Cowboys and totaled 2,477 yards of offense with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Strong started a handful of games for McNeese again this year, totaling over 900 yards of offense with three touchdowns, but now he’s looking for a new home in 2027.

Strong has struggled to adapt to the college level, but with another change of scenery, maybe things can be different.