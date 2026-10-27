Talking CFB: Utah-BYU Rivalry Draws Backlash, G5 Program Fires Coach, Boise State HC on Job Future & More

This college football season keeps getting crazier and crazier. Every week, top-10 teams keep on falling, which is opening the door for some two-loss teams to come back into the mix for the CFP. This feels like 2007 all over again, and that’s a good thing for us fans.

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As we head into Week 9, things are starting to heat up, but before we start talking about this weekend’s slate, let’s highlight some of the biggest CFB news from early this week.

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Utah-BYU Rivalry Draws Fan Backlash Over Early Kickoff

Imago December 06, 2025: BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake during the first quarter of the Edward Jones Big 12 Championship college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_863 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

BYU and Utah’s rivalry, also known as the Holy War, is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The two teams have met 97 times since 1922, with Utah leading the all-time series, 59-34-4, but the Cougars have won each of the last three matchups. It’s one of the best Big 12 games every year, but this year, despite both teams likely being in the top-10 when they meet, the game will be played at 10 am local time.

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Unfortunately, for them, LSU-Alabama is being played at 2:30 pm and Miami-Notre Dame has the primetime slot. The Big 12 knows they can’t compete with those two games viewership-wise, so they had to put the game in the early window. It sucks for the fans, but it’s the right move.

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FAU Parts Ways With WR Coach

FAU has announced that they have parted ways with wide receivers coach DJ McCarthy and have named assistant QB coach Trent Vasey as the interim WR coach.

This decision is a bit interesting. FAU is 5-2 with two receivers inside the top-15 in receiving yards nationally. Easton Messer has 709 yards, and Kelby Valsin has 679, so to fire the guy in charge of putting them in that position is certainly questionable.

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I wonder if there was some off-the-field stuff going on, because I don’t see any other reason to let him go.

Boise State HC Spencer Danielson Addresses Job Future

Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson has led Boise State to a ton of success over the past four years. In 2024, he helped the Broncos make the CFP with a 12-2 record before losing in the first round, and now they’re on pace to make it again in 2026. When a mid-major coach has this much success, they’re always eyed for a Power Four job, but Danielson told reporters he has no interest in taking a different job.

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“I absolutely feel like God has called me here. These players, this community, what God’s doing here, I’m have all my chips on the table here. Someone called me the other day and asked if I have any interest (in leaving), and I said ‘zero interest.'”

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To be fair, this is what pretty much every coach says right before they leave, but maybe Danielson will be the exception, because he has a great thing going at Boise State.

North Texas Cancels Classes Ahead of Thursday’s Game

After an incredible 12-2 season in 2025, the North Texas Mean Green are off to a hot start in 2026. Through seven games, they’re 5-2 and in second place in the AAC, and now they will welcome the 5-2 FAU Owls to town on Thursday night.

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With hopes of packing their stadium for their 6:30 pm CT clash, the entire school has canceled all classes after noon on Thursday to give students ample time to prepare for and make it to the game.

This is a great move by the school, because sometimes an incredible experience like this is much more important for your students than one class.

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Houston Faces QB Injury Concerns After Utah Clash

Conner Weigman has been nails for the Houston Cougars this season, throwing for 2,053 yards and 20 touchdowns with two interceptions while adding 249 yards and six scores on the ground. He’s a major reason why Houston is ranked in the top-20, but after Houston’s loss to Utah, he left the stadium in a walking boot and has been limited all week.

This week, Houston will welcome Cincinnati, the team that just upset No. 8 Texas Tech, to town for a massive Big 12 showdown. If Houston wants to stay in contention for the Big 12 Championship, they need Weigman to play.

Army-Navy Game Awaits Major Changes Amid 24-Team Playoff

Imago December 11, 2021, East Rutherford, NJ, United States of America: U.S. Naval Academy cheerleaders encourage the team during the annual Army-Navy football game at Metlife Stadium December 11, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights 17-13 in their 122nd matchup. East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAp138 20211211_zaa_p138_043 Copyright: xStacyxGodfrey/Dodx

The Army-Navy game is always one of the biggest in college football, and for as long as I can remember, it’s been a standalone game. After the regular season ends, conference championships are played, and the following week, Army and Navy face off before the playoffs start. The game typically falls on the second Saturday in December, but with the playoff expansion, things could change.

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With the CFP going to 24 teams and adding another round, the Army-Navy game could move up a week to the first Saturday in December since conference championship games are being eliminated.

This would shake things up for those who are used to the game being the second Saturday, but it would still be a standalone game, and that’s what really matters.

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Maryland Interim HC Receives $420k Raise Amid Midseason Run

Last week, Maryland Football fired long-time head coach Mike Locksley and promoted Aazaar Abdul-Rahim to interim head coach.

The former co-defensive coordinator was making around $650,000 per year, but after a $420,000 raise that came with his new contract, he is now making over $1,000,000 this year. He can also earn a $100,000 bonus if Maryland wins three of their last five games, but I think we all know that isn’t going to happen.

FCS Football HC Announces Retirement

Furman Football head coach Clay Hendrix has announced that after the 2026 season, he will be stepping down and retiring from coaching college football.

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The former Furman player was hired as the team’s head coach in 2017 and managed to win double-digit games twice in 2022 and 2023, but after going 6-6 or worse over the past three years, Hendrix has decided to step away from the game of football.

Former College WR Arrested

Former Southern Miss WR Jaylond Adams has been arrested and charged with capital murder. According to the Hattiesburg American, Adams was booked on October 22nd for an incident back in June of this year. He’s reportedly being held without bond.

In three seasons with Southern Miss from 2017-2019, Adams caught 81 passes for 964 yards and five touchdowns.

Wisconsin Returns to AP Top 25 After USC Upset

After a 5-2 start to the season, which has included wins over USC and Penn State, the Wisconsin Badgers are back in the top-25 for the first time since 2023, and they’re looking dangerous. They were blown out by Notre Dame in Week 1, but have won five of their next six with their only loss coming to No. 7 UCLA.

Wisconsin’s offense has been solid, but not great. It’s been their defense that has carried them this year. In their last three games against ranked teams – Penn State, USC, and UCLA – they have allowed a total of 44 points.

With the Big 10 as open as it has ever been, Wisconsin could sneak into the Big 10 Championship game if they run the table.