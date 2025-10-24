Who Are the Announcers for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Week 9 Football Game?

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels will be on the road to Norman, facing the No.13 Oklahoma Sooners this weekend. The matchup is being billed as a College Football Playoff elimination game and one of Week 9’s most intriguing showdowns. While the Rebels suffered a 43-35 loss at Georgia, the Sooners beat out South Carolina 26-7 last week. Both sides are raring to go, as they look to avoid further blemishes on their 6-1 records so far.

Saturday’s game promises to be a battle of two very capable quarterbacks. Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss boasts nothing short of incredible form, with 1,549 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. On the other side, Oklahoma’s dual-threat QB, John Mateer, has racked up 1,567 passing yards, 209 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. But now that we know about the key talent on the pitch, let’s take a look at the talent on the sidelines.

Sean McDonough takes the broadcast booth alongside Greg McElroy for this one. McDonough has previously featured in Monday Night Football, the Final Four, the World Series, and even the Masters tournaments.

Beside him, McElroy brings in-depth knowledge and analysis of the SEC. The former Alabama quarterback is best known for the Crimson Tide’s 2010 BCS National Championship. Following his stint with the New York Jets, McElroy has hosted Thinking Out Loud on the SEC Network. He now offers analysis on his Always College Football podcast.

While Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will bring you a balanced, play-by-play analysis from the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Molly McGrath will provide the updates and interviews with coaches. The game commences at 11 a.m. CT and will see the Sooners faithful holding their breath, especially after the SEC availability report this week.

Oklahoma will have a depleted offensive line against Ole Miss

Coming into this game, Brent Venables‘ Oklahoma Sooners are down 0-1 to Ole Miss. Following a brutal loss to Texas in Week 7, they have shown great resilience to bounce back, thrashing South Carolina. The aforementioned John Mateer will be a key for the team under center, with junior receiver Isaiah Sategna III and senior defensive linemen R Mason Thomas expected to influence the game as well. However, the problem lies in the offensive line, with seven players listed as either injured or questionable.

While the SEC availability sheet listed five Oklahoma offensive linemen, that number has gone up to seven, following an update by Sooners reporter Greg Stoia on Thursday. OLs Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton, and Jake Taylor are out. While Everett will miss the entire season with a knee injury, Sexton hasn’t taken the field since the season opener against Illinois State. Taylor has yet to appear for the Sooners this season.

Derek Simmons, who was earlier listed as questionable, is now doubtful. The OT reportedly suffered a concussion during the win against South Carolina last week. On the other hand, OT Logan Howland, who was initially listed as questionable, is now probable to play on Saturday. Howland had suffered an injury against Kent State in Week 6.

Additionally, defensive back Gentry Williams and running back Jovantae Barnes are both questionable. Wide receiver is also Keontez Lewis is also doubtful. Lewis initially suffered a serious blow, crashing into the unpadded brick wall against Kent State, but returned for the game against Texas. Lewis suffered a setback against the Longhorns and missed the game against South Carolina as a result.

For Ole Miss, only four players are listed as probable: TE Dae’Quan Wright, S Ladarian Clardy, WR Deuce Alexander, and OL Terez Davis. That said, it is shaping up to be a tough day at the office for the Sooners’ offense. However, Venables will make no excuses as they welcome Ole Miss to Norman for the first time.