Big 12 Commissioner Sends Strong Message to Notre Dame AD as He Makes Feelings Clear on BYU Snub

Notre Dame’s athletic director, Pete Bevacqua’s, feud with the ACC has just taken an even stranger twist. Just hours after Bevacqua’s direct shots at ACC commissioner Jim Phillips for giving more priority to their own team, Miami, over the Irish, an unexpected ally jumped in. It was none other than the Big 12 commissioner himself, Brett Yormark. Instead of piling on, he straightaway backed Phillips, adding a new layer to an already heated dispute.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t like it. His behavior has been egregious,” Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger quoted Yormark on X. “It’s egregious going after Jim Phillips.”

Yomark’s backing comes from the CFP committee’s decision to make a direct comparison between the two teams, where Miami already won against Notre Dame in Week 1. But let’s not forget Irish losses came against strong teams, whereas Miami lost against Louisville, and SMU won a close game against Florida State.

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started with ACC’s ignorance of Notre Dame, and athletic director Pete Bevacqua didn’t waste a single moment addressing it. He expressed his surprise at ACC’s backing of Miami despite Notre Dame’s involvement in 24 other sports and its scheduling agreement with the ACC since 2014. He also pointed out that the Irish football team plays five of the ACC opponents every year, helping them to strengthen their network’s brand and reach.

Another key mistake that fueled Bevacqua’s frustration is ACC’s choice of title contenders. Sending Duke ended Notre Dame’s playoff chances, as if they would have sent the highest-ranked team, Miami, in their win, it would have given an edge to the Irish, but in contrast, Duke won, and Notre Dame was left with nothing but remorse.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the jab didn’t just stop at that; Bevacqua kept pushing back against ACC, claiming that ACC has been advocating in favor of Miami. Especially after ACC’s official X account posted that compared Miami’s 27-24 win over Notre Dame and their matching 10-2 records, stating, “No hypotheticals, just facts.” Notre Dame took this as a direct target against them.

Frustration turned into anger, and Bevacqua made it clear how he views ACC’s role in this outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua says it was a 3-3.5 week social media campaign from the ACC attacking Notre Dame,” NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach said on X. “He said he talked to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and said it ‘raised eyebrows, and you’ve got to know it caused damage.”

Despite ACC’s constant poking, Yormark is standing tall with the committee’s decision. But he does express his dissatisfaction with BYU’s snub, yet he states that he understands why it was necessary to keep them out of the race, as per Ross Dellenger’s reports.

Now, besides playoff drama, another big stress is hitting Notre Dame.