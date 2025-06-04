Deiondra Sanders Is Ready to Date Again After Split With Jacquees

The Deiondra Sanders–Jacquees relationship drama sees another twist. A very public feud that roped in family, the backlash against Deiondra, and hints that the ship has sailed: everything went down in the span of a few months. As Deiondra busies herself with mom duties by doting on her son Snow, she is now thinking of giving romance another shot. The news comes after a pretty big reveal Sanders made just a few weeks ago, which gave us a different picture of the status of her relationship. But maybe the influencer is looking to turn a new leaf, for good.

Sanders and Jacquees got together in 2023 and were engaged by July 2024. But things soured tremendously before wedding bells could be rung. In February this year, Deiondra Sanders launched an online showdown against her fiancé. Jacquees collaborated with fellow artist DeJ Loaf for their album, ‘F— a Friend Zone 2.’ The influencer then revealed that she was not allowed on sets and that the artists had to “fake a relationship” to sell their album.

“Stop asking why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them,” Deiondra also wrote. And this was not the first time Deiondra and Jacquees had a fallout. After their engagement, the singer was accused of cheating on his fiancée.

But the feud over DeJ Loaf seemed to be the final nail in the coffin. She busied herself with an advocacy campaign for postpartum depression and never fully gave away the details of her relationship status. “It’s in God’s hands,” she said in a March 21 episode of Way Up with Angela Yee. “I don’t think he’s unfaithful,” Deiondra also added. But she’s also dropped plenty of hints that imply that their relationship has hit the rocks. Now, it looks like she’s ready to move on from Jacquees. She wrote on X, “I have a date tonight. I’m kinda nervous.”

Fans were not surprised. Instead, they were rooting for Deiondra. “Have fun. Hope it’s everything you hoped for 🙏🏼,” wrote one fan. “Have fun be yourself he should already know you not with the foolishness ✌🏽,” wrote another. Surprisingly, a slew of comments suggested that she keep this mystery beau out of her social media. Replies like “Keep him off the internet sis you know these people hate happiness,” and “Keep him off Social Media & away from the family until he proves he’s worthy,” were aplenty.

However, the news does mark a turning point in this very troubled relationship. Just a few weeks ago, Sanders received a scary health update, and she very clearly claimed that things with Jacquees were very much in the picture.

Deiondra Sanders hinted things were okay with Jacquees

The influencer revealed some distressing news on May 19. She had a risky pregnancy with Snow, and issues like fibroids became an obstacle in that journey. Upon visiting a specialist, she was told that her chances of having a second child were extremely low. When asked if she did want a second child in the first place, she said, “Yes I definitely do with my husband.” “I know God will allow me another child with the love of my life, my husband.. God will allow me to have that true love family dynamic. I believe it and I receive it,” she added further.

That led us to think that maybe the worst was over for the couple. On Mother’s Day, Jacquees also let Deiondra know that he was grateful for her, along with his own mother. “Deiondra… thank you for blessing me with our son. I watched what you went through to bring him here, and I’ll never forget that. I’ve been all over the world, but nothing compares to the love I have for y’all. Y’all are everything to me.❤️🙏🏾,” he wrote. With these gestures, it now becomes difficult to pinpoint where things are actually headed for Deiondra and Jacquees.

Since the feud and the online hate that came Deiondra Sanders’ way, she has decided that she is the boss of her own happiness. And she has also been tight-lipped about whether or not she is officially calling it quits with her fiancé. Is Deiondra’s latest update a tell-all about where she stands with Jacquees?