4-Star RB Flips Back to Brent Venables’ Oklahoma After Brief Commitment to SEC Rival

November 24 once again reminded us that if there’s one constant in college recruiting, it’s that nothing stays constant for long. What began with a commitment to Oklahoma and later shifted to Texas A&M has now, nearly a year after he decommitted from the Sooners in December, come full circle, surprisingly. After a long tug-of-war between two fan bases, the same blue-chip RB eventually flipped his commitment from Texas A&M and returned to Norman.

“BREAKING: Four-Star RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. has Flipped his Commitment from Texas A&M back to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals The 6’1 215 RB flipped from the Sooners to the Aggies in March. He’s the No. 5 RB in 2026 (per Rivals Industry)” Hayes Fawcett took to X to share the news.

Since that move in March, Hatton, the No. 8 back in ESPN’s 2026 class, had been firmly in Texas A&M’s corner, and most assumed the story was closed. But recruiting rarely does tidy endings. Days before early signing week, he now returns as one of the headliners in a class that was ranked No. 21 nationally entering the week. He’ll be joining five-star defensive end Jake Kreul, dual-threat quarterback Bowe Bentley, and a retooled offensive vision. In many ways, this feels more like a reunion than a flip.

And the timing could not be better. As Oklahoma continues working to address one of its most glaring roster needs, depth and explosiveness in the backfield, Hatton arrives alongside fellow four-star DeZephen Walker. Walker is currently powering Steele High on another deep playoff run after back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons.

But Landing Hatton doesn’t mark the finish line for Oklahoma. If anything, it signals the Sooners are gearing up for a relentless final stretch before early signing day. According to multiple recruiting insiders, Venables and his staff are still circling several high-value flip candidates as they try to close out the cycle with a surge. One of the biggest storylines involves Wisconsin commit Jayden Petit, a four-star receiver ranked No. 178 nationally, with Oklahoma viewed as one of the most serious threats to flip him.

Oklahoma forces its way into the CFP

The playoff odds board fell like a lightning bolt, and it’s definitely crunch season. Indiana and Ohio State are almost VIP-stamped at 99%, but the team that no one had actually circled in ink made the most chaos. Colin Cowherd said he was pretty suspicious about this, too. Because of that classic OU drive, their FPI odds were gasping at 23% one minute and sitting at 54% the next. And Jon Gruden is already placing them into his “top twelve.”

The entire climb has had the effect of Oklahoma smashing through every barrier that has been put up in front of them. Klatt didn’t believe the schedule, Cowherd took responsibility for his disbelief, and McElroy continues to believe that the offense is too quiet to compete with the elite. It’s true that OU’s attack hasn’t been outstanding. But their gritty win over Missouri, 17-6, was all guts.

Their odds increase to 97% if they win out to reach 10-2. But the path ahead isn’t easy. McElroy isn’t sure Oklahoma can compete with Notre Dame or another offensive heavyweight in a first-round match, but Gruden believes the team is prepared for big moments. And with the Sooners going 6-for-16 on third down against Missouri, that doesn’t sound crazy. OU’s defense is ultimately dragging them toward the playoff picture.