Who Is Jahmal Edrine? Life & Career of Former Virginia Cavaliers WR

Jahmal Edrine, a 22-year-old wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been turning heads with the Virginia Cavaliers. At 6′ 3″ and 221 pounds, he was UVA’s second-leading receiver in 2025 and helped the team set a program record with 11 wins.

Edrine started his college career at Florida Atlantic, then transferred to Purdue before eventually landing at UVA. Along the way, he had to bounce back from a serious ACL injury in 2023. That injury kept him off the field for the whole season, but his talent and resilience have made him a key player for the Cavaliers.

When asked why he chose UVA, Edrine said the program’s history of developing wide receivers made it the perfect fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To see the history of who they brought in, what they’ve been able to do with those guys, and what coach [Adam Mims] has done with players in his past,” he said, “it just felt like the right place for me to grow and improve.”

He caught 46 passes for 564 yards and a touchdown last season. The Cavaliers came really close to making the CPF but fell in an overtime loss to Duke in the ACC championship, showing just how important players like Edrine were to their success.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…