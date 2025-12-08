How Much Will Tennessee Owe Fired DC Tim Banks? His Monster Buyout 4x Worse Than Market Standard

The Tennessee Vols wrapped up their 2025 season with a decent 8-5 record. But head coach Josh Heupel could not ignore the defensive issues. Just a year ago, defensive coordinator Tim Banks had engineered a unit that ranked seventh nationally. But he couldn’t sustain that momentum this season. On Dec. 7, Tennessee decided to part ways with him.

Tim Banks joined Tennessee in 2021. After serving the Vols in the capacity of a defensive coordinator and special teams, he leaves the program with a reported $4.3 million buyout range. However, according to similar programs, his buyout has a wide margin compared to others. Recently, Nebraska fired DC John Butler and owes him $1.1 million.

Just last year, he was a finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award. Owing to a robust defensive unit that allowed less than 20 points per game, he made his mark at Knoxville. To celebrate his efforts, Tennessee extended his contract for three more years, paying him $2.150 million annually.

However, his defense failed to limit the opponent. Over the course of the season, the defense allowed 395.5 yards per game and ranked 92nd in scoring defense.

