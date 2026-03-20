TCU’s Olivia Miles Does What No One Ever Has in March Madness

The March Madness record book is over 80 years old, but TCU’s Olivia Miles just added a line item that is entirely her own. San Diego was on the receiving end of Olivia Miles’ stellar performance in the first round of the regionals

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Olivia became the first player in tournament history to record triple-doubles for two different programs. Having recorded one for Notre Dame earlier in her career, she added one for TCU in 2026. The historic performance helped her team breeze past their opponents.

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Although Taylor Bigby led the flurry with her points (26 pts), it was Miles’ all-around performance that became the talk of the town. Olivia finished her night with 12 pts, 16 reb, and 14 assists as her team put on a classic 86-40 victory.

This isn’t new territory for Miles, whose knack for filling the stat sheet was evident as early as 2021 when she posted her first triple-double for Notre Dame. Her latest performance marks her 12th in her career, placing her in elite company

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Miles did it against Valparaiso with 11 pts, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists back in 2021, which was her first triple-double feat. And since then, never looked back. She is only the third player with multiple triple-doubles to her name.

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But surprisingly, Miles had no clue till the last minute that she was about to be part of NCAA history.

Olivia Miles Lost Track Of Rebounds Made During the San Diego Game

While everyone is celebrating Olivia Miles’ achievements on the court, the superstar had no clue that she was standing on the precipice of a record that a very select few have.

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“Honestly, my coach is in my ear. I didn’t know I had that many rebounds that early on, so the rebounds are always the hardest part for me, so yeah, just going for what I can,” said Miles.

Well, she might have lost track, but the spectators didn’t, and nor did the statisticians. She has all the tools to make it big in the WNBA, and if the rumor is to be believed, she is expected to get drafted early.

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But before that, her focus will be to get her team beyond the Sweet 16 bracket. The 5’10” guard has proved to be a handful for every team and with a career averages of 19.6 pts, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, is someone who every WNBA team will look to get their hands on.

And what would be better than to make a move to the WNBA while finishing your year with an NCAA championship win, just like Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers did during their playing days at LSU and UConn, respectively.

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“It’s our last time doing this show, so we’ve got to get it done,” said a determined Miles. The senior is playing her final college season and doesn’t want to end her college year without winning an NCAA trophy.