Kyle Whittingham Put on Notice as Michigan Legacy Commit Set to Visit Big Ten Rivals

The Michigan Wolverines started their 2027 recruiting class with great disappointment. As of today, the Wolverines bagged only three recruits, including only one 4-star, and all thanks to Sherrone Moore and his atrocities. With that number, the last thing Kyle Whittingham wants is one of his recruits entertaining with their Big Ten rivals. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening with 3-star legacy lineman Louis Esposito.

On March 16, Allen Trieu of Rivals confirmed that despite being committed to Michigan, Esposito has scheduled visits to Big Ten rival Penn State (March 31) and USC (April 4). Boy, this has raised eyebrows across Michigan fanbases.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Saline product was the very first commit for the 2027 class. He is a legacy recruit, but things got interesting after his dad, former Michigan assistant Lou Esposito, headed to the NFL to coach for the Ravens. That transition usually makes fans nervous, and rival schools are definitely smelling blood in the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Esposito (@louis_jesposito) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The biggest worry of the two is Penn State. The Nittany Lions offered him in late February, and he didn’t waste anytime and plans to check out their campus. While Louis has said he’s still firm with his pledge to the Wolverines, having a cornerstone commit touring a Big Ten rival is never a great sign. It puts a ton of pressure on Whittingham to prove that the new staff can keep the best in-state talent in Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the OL plans to attend their spring practices and will be present at their spring game on April 18, as well as their first practice next Tuesday (March 17). He also has visits scheduled with Iowa (March 26) and Notre Dame (March 28).

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason he is now visiting more schools is because he did not go through the full recruiting experience earlier. When he committed last July, he had only visited a couple of schools, like the Purdue Boilermakers and briefly the Louisville football program.

Since then, he has improved a lot as a player and physically grown to around 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds. Because of this, many more colleges are now interested in him, and he wants to take advantage of the opportunity to properly explore his options.

ADVERTISEMENT

This visit is especially stressful because the 2027 class already took a hit when 4-star quarterback Peter Bourque decided to decommit. Losing your future QB is tough, but seeing him get linked to Penn State. Right now, the class is down to just three hard commits: Esposito, 4-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, and 3-star lineman Tristan Dare.

To steady the ship, Whittingham is leaning heavily on Recarder Kitchen, who is a massive 6’6″ defender and a Top-150 national recruit. Keeping guys like Kitchen and Esposito happy is priority number one, because if the foundation starts to crumble, it’s much harder to convince other elite targets to join. The staff is working overtime to make sure these guys feel like they are the future of the “Blue Wall” on the offensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, that might not be enough to keep Esposito in Ann Arbor. Look no further than Peter Bourque. Needless to say, it only builds more pressure on Kyle Whittingham to lock in more top targets.

The top Wolverines targets to close

The staff is really focused on “locking down the borders” by going after the best players in Michigan. Tight end Anthony Cartwright III from Detroit and wide receiver Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods are the two names to watch most closely. Both have been on campus multiple times and seem very comfortable with the program. Wolverine insider Von Lozon of Maize N Brew believes they could be the next ones to commit.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, the Wolverines are going all-in on Jakari Lipsey (OT), a four-star in-state product from Kalamazoo. He grew up a Michigan fan and has locked in an official visit for June 5. Beyond state lines, Michigan is eyeing running back Tranard Roberts from Florida. He recently called Michigan his ‘pacesetter.’ Safety Myles Baker from California has also been raving about his visits to the Big House.

The coaches are also playing offense by trying to flip players who are already committed elsewhere, like five-star cornerback Donte Wright, who currently has his sights set on Georgia but has a visit to Michigan scheduled down the line.

Since the quarterback spot is wide open again, expect to see a lot of activity around new signal-callers this spring and summer. They might take a shot at 4-stars like Camden Lati, Illinois commit Kamden Lopati, and Dane Weber. The Wolverines have a knack and history of landing top-10 QBs. Regardless, it’s pretty obvious that when everything is said and done, the Wolverines will land a top-10 QB from the class of 2027.