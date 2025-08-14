Dawn Staley Exposes LaNorris Sellers’ Hidden Deal That Could Land South Carolina in Hot Waters

South Carolina is stepping up with a bold new playbook in college sports. Thanks to a recent NCAA settlement, schools like South Carolina will start dishing out up to $20.5 million per year to their athletes. South Carolina’s board even threw in a $300 athletics fee for all undergrads to keep the game rolling. It’s a new era where college sports stars not only shine on the court but also see a slice of the big bucks their talents generate. But don’t expect it to be a free-for-all party. South Carolina’s approach comes with some savvy rules to keep the locker room harmony intact. And this sly move was out by none other than South Carolina’s master of hoops. Dawn Staley, South Carolina’s head basketball coach and icon, let the cat out of the bag during a candid chat on Michelle Obama’s podcast.

The league requires the players to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) regarding their revenue sharing and NIL deals. The goal? To keep locker room drama at bay by preventing players from knowing exactly how much their teammates are making. Now, sliding over to the Gamecocks’ football scene. With players like LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart in the mix, the NDA approach might feel like it sets quite the precedent. But hold onto your hats, because South Carolina’s sly move to keep NIL deals behind a curtain of secrecy might just attract some unwelcome eyebrow raises from the College Sports Commission.

“Interesting nugget from Dawn Staley here that South Carolina players will sign NDAs around their revenue-sharing cash,” reporter Ben Portnoy writes on X. “Genuinely fascinated how public records laws will apply to revenue-sharing agreements over the next few years.” Now, this isn’t just about hush-hushing who’s getting the bigger slice of the pie. It’s about walking a fine legal and ethical tightrope. See, transparency and fair play aren’t just buzzwords. An independent College Sports Commission mandates them as part of the game plan that oversees revenue sharing. Also, NIL deals and compliance among schools.

NDAs essentially put a lid on sharing financial details between players, which might look an awful lot like dodging full transparency. The commission’s job is to ensure that NIL and revenue payments don’t turn into a secretive, unfair mess. Some players receive disproportionate pay or violate the agreed-upon rules without anyone else knowing. If South Carolina’s football stars like LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart also sign these NDAs, the school could tread into dangerous territory. Why? Because it might appear as if they’re hiding or manipulating NIL deals behind closed doors. There’s a growing risk that NDAs are being used to mask inequalities or unregulated payments.

And, the Commission could flag it as a breach of the spirit of openness and fair competition that the new system aims to create. And remember, football usually commands the biggest revenue share. Thus, the stakes and scrutiny are even higher. If the Commission smells even a whiff of fudge, South Carolina might find itself in hot water. Sellers and Stewart are two of South Carolina’s brightest football stars. They were courted with some seriously eye-popping offers from other programs. But both players made the surprising and telling choice to turn down bigger NIL deals elsewhere to stay loyal to the Gamecocks. Sellers, the dynamic quarterback celebrated as the 2024 National Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, attracted a ton of buzz.

Similarly, Dylan Stewart, the All-SEC defensive end and Freshman All-American, let plenty of tempting NIL packages walk by. He reportedly is set to earn upwards of $1.5 million from his current NIL deals. Now, enter the twist of the NDAs. In a world where players’ incomes could spark locker room envy or stir up transfer rumors, these NDAs serve as a buffer. They silence the chatter and keep everyone ‘on the same page,’ even if that page is more blank than informative. For Sellers and Stewart, this means their choices, to reject bigger NIL money for team loyalty, might never get the full spotlight they deserve. They don’t announce or compare the big bucks they rejected or the deals they accepted openly.

LaNorris Sellers levels up his NIL game—no controller required

South Carolina’s rising star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is taking NIL deals to a whole new level. Thanks to a slick new partnership with Collegiate Legends, Sellers now has his very own custom, poseable action figure. They deck it out in full Gamecock gear with realistic detailing and a heroic Heisman pose. The figure is exclusive to Gamecock Traditions and priced at a cool $99.99, already stirring up excitement among fans and collectors alike.

This unique deal elevates Sellers from college star to tangible legend. It allows the fans to bring home a piece of his rising legacy. Because who wouldn’t want a mini LaNorris on their shelf? The action figure also adds some real heart to the hustle. Sellers is giving back by donating a portion of these figures to local children in Columbia, South Carolina. Holly Tanory, president of Collegiate Legends, summed it up perfectly.

“This is more than just a toy – it’s a celebration of Gamecock greatness,” he said. This deal caps off what has been a blockbuster off-field 2024 season for Sellers. He holds a hefty $3.7 million On3 NIL valuation, which ranks him among the most marketable players in college football. Beyond the figure, he’s also landed other high-profile NIL endorsements. That includes a Raising Cane’s ambassadorship, proving his off-field brand is as sharp as his arm on game day.