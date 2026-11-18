Pat McAfee is currently one of ESPN’s most talked-about personalities. A former punter whose media presence has grown so big that he’s almost everywhere. On Saturdays, he’s at College GameDay. On Mondays, you’ll see him at MNF. And during the week, he has his own show on ESPN.

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While McAfee has gathered a huge following, he has lately become a polarizing figure, especially after the Utah controversy. Amid the growing criticism, ESPN’s top brass is not looking to back down from supporting their biggest talent.

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“I’ve been surprised,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro told Sports Business Journal, when asked about the negative reactions to McAfee. “Look, I try not to get distracted and read all of that stuff, but for me, ESPN is at its best when we’re combining substance, heart, and humor. I’ve been consistent on that point. That’s what I grew up with, with ESPN. I don’t think there’s a better example of that than ‘College GameDay.’

“I think if you really want to understand the impact that Pat has had and is having at ESPN, go to College GameDay, go to a college campus, and see the energy that exists and the energy that he brings,” he added.

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The general perception of McAfee has changed since he joined College GameDay. Over the last two years, CFB fans have liked what McAfee brings to the show, especially his yin-and-yang equation with Nick Saban. At the same time, not everyone is a fan of his antics.

The criticism grew louder over McAfee’s reaction to a video of Utah students making fun of him earlier this season. One student called him ‘cringe,’ and another predicted that he’ll rip his shirt off during the College GameDay broadcast at the University of Utah campus.

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Rather than ignoring it or taking it in stride, McAfee said the video made him uncomfortable, unwelcome, and unsafe. He particularly didn’t like that the University’s official social media account posted it before the Utah-Houston game. In hindsight, the reaction can be deemed soft. Former ESPN host Michell Beadle echoed the same, saying, “I could never be that soft. Never.”

The University apologized, and the whole matter is over. However, it exposed that McAfee isn’t too fond of being the butt of the joke. He even brings up complaints about taking off his shirt. In Week 11, College GameDay was at Boise State. McAfee didn’t do anything on-air.

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But the student crowd got a glimpse of a shirtless McAfee after the show. On Sunday, he shared an Instagram post carrying his shirtless picture while taking a shot at the “big and definite college football fans are going to get so mad about this pic.”

But for ESPN, none of this matters. They’re only looking at one thing when it comes to McAfee’s impact: viewership numbers. Pitaro believes McAfee’s influence on College GameDay is particularly among younger viewers. According to him, the show’s viewership among people aged 18–24 has increased by 100% over the past four years.

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“My job is to be the custodian of the brand, and I need to be thinking long-term, five and 10 years out,” Pitaro said. “And from that perspective, looking through that lens, the number one priority has to be expanding the audience.”

ESPN has spent a considerable amount of money on McAfee and his show. McAfee’s current contract is a five-year deal that runs until 2028, and both sides are discussing a longer-term extension.

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He already had two major roles: his daily sports talk show, The Pat McAfee Show, and College GameDay. Before the season, he also took on ESPN’s NFL pregame show, the Monday Night Countdown. With the network broadcasting the Super Bowl this year, that seemed like a predictable move. However, it can also lead to a degree of viewer saturation. But does ESPN care at this point?