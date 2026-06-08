30 Years After Deion Sanders’ Arrest, His Daughter Takes Up Same Hobby That Got Him in Trouble

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Deion Sanders in 1983, the cornerback did what many children do: build a nice house for his mother in his hometown of Fort Myers, Florida. Right there was a beautiful lake hidden away. Sanders, being a fishing enthusiast, couldn’t help but go to the lake, get his boat out of his car trunk, and catch fish right and left. But something that was supposed to be a hobby soon got him behind bars.

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You see, that lake was the property of the Fort Myers airport. So, fishing or not, entering that lake was trespassing. Soon, the police caught a whiff of what he would do whenever he visited his mother. And one day in 1996, there he was: in the middle of the lake, on his boat, having caught at least ten fish already. The police charged him with a first-degree misdemeanor right there and took him to jail. That would make you think Sanders and his family would stop. But it is the entirely opposite case, and Deion loves showing it off.

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On his Instagram handle, Sanders posted a video of his daughter, Shelomi Sanders, holding up a fish she had just caught at a lake. In the video, she says, “Fish number two. Y’all know the vibes, y’all know the vibes. I’m not touching it.”

Alongside the video, Coach Prime added the caption: “@shelomisanders at the crib showing out with her @abugarcia_fishing Prime Rods & Reels. DeionSanders21.com She has on gloves because she don’t want to touch the fish. #BassieBossy”

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Deion Sanders’ stepfather introduced him to fishing with cane poles in lakes and creeks in Fort Myers, Florida. But today, it has become so much of a big deal that he ensures there is a lake on every property he owns. That’s probably where Shemoli was fishing, too. But Sanders didn’t stop at just the hobby itself.

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He has his own Abu Garcia fishing gear collection and has embraced the hobby for its relaxing feeling and ability to strengthen bonds. After all, he once didn’t have much to fish with and wanted answers for those who wanted them. But, of course, the 1996 trouble wasn’t something anyone wants connected to their name, no matter how uncommon it was. However, that was certainly on Sanders himself.

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You see, the lake was covered with signs to warn off trespassers. It was also located near the Fort Myers airport. But Sanders had never been caught in 13 years. So, when the local law enforcement officers appeared and informed him that he was trespassing. Nonchalantly, he responded, “Ain’t nobody cares.” And once he knew he was going to be arrested, he did not exit his boat until he had spent enough time fishing.

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He was allowed to keep the fish he had caught, but was charged $1000 for the first-degree misdemeanor charge, along with a maximum of one year in prison. He didn’t serve the jail time.

“I broke the law. I did,” Sanders told the News-Press of Fort Myers at the time. “I didn’t walk out of there and start screaming. I said, ‘Yeah,’ The only defense I have is that I’m sorry, but they were biting. I wasn’t out there 10 minutes and they caught me. But I had 10 fish by that time.”

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At the time, he had returned to Florida to participate in a celebrity basketball game against the media and police department to raise funds for charity, per Clarion Ledger. Fast forward to now, and he is giving this ‘gift’ to his children as well.

This wasn’t Shelomi’s first time fishing either. In fact, as Coach Prime recovered from his sickness last year, the two were seen together having a father-daughter moment as they fished.

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But the habit is beyond just Coach Prime and Shelomi. Deion Jr., Deiondra, Shilo, and Shedeur have all picked up the habit of fishing as well. In fact, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter, whom Deion Sanders also called his son, has also been initiated.

Deion Sanders gifted a player a fishing rod

This year, Coach Prime brought a fishing rod to Colorado’s annual Pro Day workout. It was a PRIME fishing rod, one of the products of his deal with Abu Garcia. Apparently, the rod was not to be used by him, but was a promise to his player, Jeremiah Brown.

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“I have a PRIME fishing rod at Pro day today because 1 of my players who’s been with me for 5 years wanted 1 but the deal was he had to run a certain time in the 40 & I was gonna give it to him on the spot,” Sanders said on Instagram Tuesday. “My kids know I’m a earn-it type of guy. Next time, just ask and don’t assume, please. Love ya regardless because God loves me that same way.”

The time was not disclosed, but Brown ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds, which was much slower than the other linebackers at the NFL Combine, who ran in about 4.5 seconds. Regardless, Brown got his rod, as Coach Prime revealed, “I’m giving u the rod & reel because I love ya, my brother & you’re my dawg!”

The same fascination is now clearly budding in Shelomi, too.