The pressure on Ryan Day is reaching a boiling point in Columbus. Ohio State’s brutal 31-28 road loss to Nebraska, its first defeat against the Cornhuskers since 2011, has intensified calls for Day’s firing. The Buckeyes entered 2026 ranked No. 1 nationally but have since crashed to 7-4, with their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes already dead before the regular-season finale.

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Despite the mounting noise and frustration from the fanbase, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is shutting down any talk of a coaching change. Appearing on The Triple Option podcast on Monday, the three-time national champion acknowledged why fans are upset but made it crystal clear that Day isn’t going anywhere.

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“There’s justified heat… I mean, I took heat all the time,” Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast. “The chance that Ryan Day gets let go… no chance. Stop with that. The guy won a National Championship two years ago. He’s one of the winningest coaches. He’s the best man for the job. I think the future is going to be under the microscope now, because we won so much.”

While Meyer firmly believes Day’s job is safe, he didn’t sugarcoat the reality of what comes next in Columbus.

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Meyer pointed out that the massive expectations he and Day helped build mean every single move this offseason will be heavily scrutinized.

“The Buckeyes won so many times. But, you’ve got to get to Indianapolis, you’ve got to beat the rival, and you’ve got to make a run at it. The topic in Columbus, Ohio is, ‘who’s gone, and how do they rebuild the roster?’ Which, I guess that’s the new era of college football.”

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It is easy to see why the Buckeyes’ sudden slide has shocked the college football world. Ohio State actually started the season strong, climbing to 6-1 after an impressive 19-15 road victory over No. 5 Indiana.

However, that win came at a massive cost when star quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an undisclosed injury to his throwing arm, sidelining him for the next four games. Forced to turn to true freshman backup Luke Fahey, the Buckeyes lost three of those four matchups, falling to USC (30-18), No. 23 Oregon (41-28), and Nebraska (31-28).

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Even with the injury excuse, four regular-season losses mark Ohio State’s worst regular-season performance in 15 years, and the Buckeyes have now dropped six of their last 11 games against Power Four opponents. Still, looking at the bigger picture backs up Meyer’s point.

During his tenure in Columbus, Day has compiled an incredible 89-16 overall record, made five College Football Playoff appearances, and delivered a national title just two seasons ago.

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On top of his track record, firing Day isn’t really a realistic option financially, either, especially with an athletic department coming off a massive roster overhaul that saw nearly half of last year’s scholarship players depart.

Instead of searching for a new head coach, Ohio State’s focus is already shifting toward evaluating assistant coaches and figuring out how to retool the roster through the transfer portal, especially with superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith likely heading to the NFL Draft.

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Before Day can worry about offseason changes, though, he still has one massive hurdle left on the schedule.

This Saturday, Ohio State hosts archrival Michigan in Columbus for “The Game.” Even though neither team has a shot at the Big Ten championship or the playoff this year, beating the Wolverines is always the ultimate measuring stick for any Buckeyes coach, and Day currently sits at 2-4 in the rivalry.

As Urban Meyer summed it up, the criticism surrounding Columbus right now is completely fair, but hitting the panic button on a championship-winning coach would be a huge mistake. If Ryan Day can find a way to beat Michigan on Saturday and nail his offseason roster rebuild, the Buckeyes have every reason to believe they’ll be right back in the national title hunt next fall.