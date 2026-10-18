Military Officer Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Fall During College Football Pregame Demonstration

The UTSA-Navy showdown hadn’t even kicked off, and things had already gone horribly wrong at the Alamodome. What was supposed to be a proud military tribute turned into a frightening scene when a service member crashed onto the field during a pregame demonstration and lay motionless. Medical personnel rushed to his aid, leaving an uncomfortable question hanging over the ceremony: how did a tribute meant to honor military personnel end with one of them being rushed to the hospital?

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The incident occurred shortly before kickoff during UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game. Four military personnel from Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, an Air Force unit operating out of Joint Base San Antonio and Camp Bullis, were scheduled to perform a rappelling demonstration. The plan was to descend from the Alamodome rafters using ropes and present the colors before the coin toss.

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But the ceremony went horribly wrong. According to reports, one officer was roughly halfway through his rappel when he appeared to lose control of his descent. He suddenly accelerated and crashed onto the turf.

Tanner Phifer also shared footage and images of the frightening incident on X, reporting that the officer remained motionless after the fall. According to Phifer, he was transported to a local hospital as a “Priority One” patient, indicating an emergency requiring immediate medical attention. His identity and exact condition remained undisclosed.

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According to the San Antonio Express-News, UTSA staff formed a semicircle around the injured officer while medical personnel attended to him for approximately 10 minutes. He was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken through the Alamodome tunnel. The San Antonio Fire Department reportedly handled his transport to the hospital.

The emergency delayed kickoff by approximately 10 minutes before UTSA and Navy eventually took the field. UTSA later addressed the accident in a statement, expressing concern for the injured service member and his family.

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“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s game. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues,” the university said.

And this wasn’t the first time a military-related demonstration had gone wrong at a football stadium.

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On January 2, 2026, a member of the All Veteran Group parachuting team became tangled in field goal netting during a pregame performance at the Armed Forces Bowl between Texas State and Rice. He fell into a crowd near the end zone but managed to walk away without assistance. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

However, a similar demonstration had turned fatal decades earlier. In August 2001, Navy SEAL Lt. Cmdr. Rock E. Blais died after his parachute partially collapsed during a practice session at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The 40-year-old, who had completed more than 1,000 freefall jumps, fell approximately 50 feet and suffered fatal injuries.

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Unlike those parachuting incidents, the UTSA-Navy accident involved rappelling from stadium rafters. Authorities have yet to identify the injured service member, provide an update on his condition, or confirm what caused his uncontrolled descent. Whether equipment failure or another factor contributed to the fall remains unclear.