LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Support for Son As No. 2 Arizona Aims To End 29-Year Wait

The Arizona Wildcats are one step closer to ending a 29-year championship curse, and perhaps no one is watching more intently than LeBron James.

Bryce James, the son of the legendary LeBron James, won the Big 12 tournament with the Arizona Wildcats, defeating Houston (79-74). Although Bryce has been redshirting for the team because of his injury and focusing on rehabilitation. Despite being sidelined, he remains a constant, supportive presence and a key part of the Wildcats’ culture.

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“To see the success that they’re having and him enjoying it -… I’m definitely rooting for them in the (NCAA) tournament,” said LeBron James as he addressed the media, visibly emotional, speaking about his son.

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Now with one title already in the picture, Arizona would set its sights on the next important trophy – the NCAA championship. It’s been 29 long years since the title has eluded them, and the last time they won it was in 1997 under coach Lute Olson.

And what a journey it was, defeating three No. 1 seeds (Kansas, North Carolina, and Kentucky) in a single NCAA Tournament run tells you everything you need to know about their domination. The final was in fact against Kentucky, which they won in overtime (84-79).

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That legacy is still very hard to match up to, but maybe this team can do it and rewrite history yet again. Standing on a 32-2 record, Tommy Lloyd’s team is considered one of the favorites to cut down the nets this year. With wins over Florida, UCLA, UConn, and Auburn, it’s hard to deny them their contender tag.

Even as he navigates the twilight of his own legendary career, LeBron James is finding a different kind of joy: watching his son, Bryce, begin his own. There is still a possibility of the father-son duo sharing the court.

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Will Bryce James Get To Play With His Legendary Father?

While it’s nothing more than a speculation at this point, it does make you wonder if Bryce will be the second James to get to play with his father in the NBA. His older brother, Bronny James, has already made history on October 22, 2024, becoming the first active father–son duo.

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Bronny has so far appeared in 59 career games, and the duo has shared the court dozens of times. Bryce’s performance next season will be crucial in determining his professional prospects. But the time frame is limited.

LeBron James is 41 and is reduced to a third player role this season. Right hip contusion, left foot arthritis, and nagging knee injuries have all plagued the superstar to no end. Father Time catches up to everyone, and that is why LeBron’s longevity is also coming under the microscope.

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At his age, many would choose to hang up their sneakers, but not him, and although not fully fit, he is still showing the youngsters how it’s done. James has started all 47 games he has played this season, proving he always makes the starting five when he’s fit.

So if, in two years, you again see the crowd giving a standing ovation as LeBron James, Bronny, and Bryce James take the court, don’t be surprised, as the NBA legend still has a few years left in him.