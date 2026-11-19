Duke’s home fortress crumbled Tuesday night. The Blue Devils had not lost at Cameron Indoor Stadium since March 2024, entering the game with the longest active home winning streak in the country at 35 games. They had also lost only two regular-season games all of last year. Then Illinois came to Durham and handed Duke a loss that Cameron had not seen in more than 40 years. One of Duke’s stars didn’t hold back in acknowledging the historic defeat.

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Drew Scharnowski, who joined Duke from Belmont and played just nine minutes, did not hold back when discussing the defeat.

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“You know, I don’t think right now we really deserve to be wearing these jerseys, because that was just unacceptable. It’s not like our schedule is going to get any easier. So, we just have to be a whole lot tougher and really band together. And that just starts with veteran guys… Again, like sorry to the fans; they don’t deserve that. Feel like we don’t really deserve to wear these jerseys,” he said.

Scharnowski wasn’t the only one who had a blunt assessment of Duke’s performance. Head coach Jon Scheyer had already made his feelings clear.

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“We’re soft,” he said. “That shows in the rebounding. That shows in the paint. We’re bigger than they are. We gave up 20 more points, 20 more rebounds. That’s going to be addressed.”

Scheyer also said he could not name a single positive from the 99-78 loss and promised, “This is not what Duke is about.”

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And the numbers explain why the defeat was so difficult to take. The 21-point margin was Duke’s worst home loss since North Carolina won by 24 in 1983, when Michael Jordan scored 32. Duke’s previous largest home loss since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1985 came against North Carolina in 1989, when the Tar Heels won by 20.

Illinois surpassed that margin while bringing Duke’s 35-game home winning streak to an end.

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The Illini also had one player who made sure the night would be remembered for another reason. Andrej Stojakovic scored 46 points, the most ever by a visiting player at Cameron Indoor. South Carolina’s Grady Wallace held the previous record with 43 in 1957.

Stojakovic’s total was also the second most ever scored against Duke, behind Penn’s Ernie Beck in 1952. He made 14 of 21 shots and 16 of 20 free throws, including 20 points in the first half, the most Duke had allowed in a half since 2021.

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Stojakovic and freshman Quentin Coleman, who added 27 points, accounted for 80 of Illinois’ 99 points. Their combined 73 points were the most by a duo against Duke in 30 years. Illinois also started three freshmen, becoming the first team to win at Duke with that lineup since North Carolina in 2007.

Illinois’ physicality has repeatedly troubled Duke at Cameron Indoor, exposing some of the same weaknesses in Jon Scheyer’s team. Duke led early, but Illinois gradually took control. The Illini dominated the rebounding battle 54-34 and outscored the Blue Devils 48-30 in the paint.

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Duke, meanwhile, made just nine of its 40 three-point attempts and trailed by as many as 23 points, its biggest deficit of the Scheyer era. Illinois was also without two injured players, David Mirkovic and Jake Davis, yet still managed to dominate.

This was not the kind of defeat Scheyer’s team had experienced often. His previous worst loss came by 24 points at NC State in 2023, while his worst home loss before Tuesday was by just five. Duke had also gone 66-3 at home under Scheyer before this game, the second-best home record in Division I.

Still, the loss adds to an early-season concern. Duke is now 0-2 against ranked opponents after also falling to Michigan State last week.

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The players have already started looking for answers. Senior guard Caleb Foster said the team needs to figure out how to improve in the locker room, while Sebastian Wilkins believes anyone can step up as a leader.

Outside the locker room, reactions have been mixed. Few called Scharnowski’s comments “a bit harsh” and argued that there is no reason to panic just yet. Others believe Duke is far from being a contender but pointed out that the season is far from over. Some were less forgiving, suggesting the team lacks a clear go-to scorer following the departures of Boozer and Flagg.

There is little time for Duke to dwell on the defeat. The Blue Devils face Washington State on Saturday in Palm Desert, California, before road games against No. 3 UConn and No. 1 Florida over the next two weeks.

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Scheyer has already indicated that changes could be coming, saying “anything is on the table,” including finding “five guys that can be on the floor and compete together.” Duke is also almost certain to drop in the AP poll.

For a program accustomed to winning at home, this defeat is a serious wake-up call. Scharnowski believes the Blue Devils have to earn the right to wear their jerseys again. Their upcoming schedule will show whether they can turn those words into action.