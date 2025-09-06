ESPN’s Holly Rowe is Teary-Eyed After Meeting 88-YO Oklahoma Legend Amid Gameday Duties

Michigan and Oklahoma are set to clash in a highly anticipated Week 2 showdown at OU Memorial Stadium. Back in 1976, Oklahoma edged the Wolverines 14-6 to win the Orange Bowl under Hall of Famer HC. Now, half a century later, they are at it again, and the Oklahoma legend, Barry Switzer, will be in the stands, witnessing how the saga unfolds in the trenches.

While ESPN’s Holly Rowe gets ready for the matchup, she will be on the sidelines and helping Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler in the booth. In the midst of her hectic game-day schedule, the veteran reporter had an emotional encounter with Switzer that brought her to tears. “One of my coaching idols! 88 years strong ❤️love Coach Switzer so much! @Barry_Switzer,” Holly Rowe wrote on X.

For his celebrated coaching stint across college football and the NFL, especially at Norman, Switzer was crowned the title of ‘The King,’ after he won three national championships and 12 Big Eight titles. With an overall record of 157-29-4 across 16 seasons as a head coach, he remains a popular figure in the Oklahoma football industry. He finished off his collegiate career with an .837 winning percentage.

Back in 2021, Rowe had shared a Barry Switzer throwback from 13 October 1984, “Looking at old clips for our show tomorrow. Barry Switzer is one of one. Can you imagine a head coach wearing this hat in a game now? This is so throwback awesome,” she wrote. The photograph featured Barry Switzer, donning a ‘Beat Texas’ cap. But Switzer’s wins were not limited to score boxes adorning Norman. It was more about that.

During the early 1970s’s he started recruiting black players at every position. In those days, programs were reluctant to enroll them. But Switzer made the leap. His players, colleagues, and teammates often describe Switzer as an outstanding person with an immaculate sense of humor. “For me, he’s a friend, a father and a coach,” said Holieway, 56, who quarterbacked Switzer’s 1985 team to a national championship as a true freshman, per SI. “He’s genuine. He’s never lied to me, during recruiting, after recruiting, in life, period.”As another tale goes, once, he hired his first star running back, Joe Washington, $100 an hour to babysit his kids. This was in 1972, as Washington jokingly recalled, “I made $1.10 an hour. $3.30 for the whole night.” That’s Barry Switzer for you guys- The King of Norman.

Coming up next, Oklahoma faces off against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

Can Oklahoma beat Bryce Underwood-led Michigan?

Last year, the Sooners were not pleased with their game score, winning just six games. But the last campaign also registered Sooner’s first year in the competitive SEC, a huge leap from the Big 12. “What that group went through a year ago has transformed the group… I see a much improved group… I think that’s a group that’s gonna play well for us this year,” Brent Venables said on ESPN.

Oklahoma’s John Mateer had an absolute blast in the season opener against Illinois State. He tallied 392 yards and three touchdowns in a record-setting game, 35-3, absolutely dominating the trenches. But now? The stakes are high. The Sooners are facing off against the 2023 National Championship winner Michigan Wolverines. The offense, led by Sherrone Moore’s prized quarterback, Bryce Underwood. The freshman chipped in 251 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions against New Mexico. And Brent Venables is impressed. “He’s a little different,” Venables said. “He reminds me a lot of Trevor Lawrence: quick, decisive, accurate, poised, tough, consistent. There’s a reason he was the No. 1 player in America.”

So, who’s got the upper hand? As it seems, Oklahoma is predicted to win over the trenches. “Mateer should be able to challenge Michigan’s cornerbacks and make a few plays outside of the pocket,” according to The Athletic’s Meek. “OU’s defense will throw a lot at Underwood. That seems like a recipe for a low-scoring Oklahoma victory. Oklahoma 23, Michigan 17.” In the AP polls, the Wolverines are ranked No. 15, while Oklahoma is at No. 18.