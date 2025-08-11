Controversial Tennessee Athlete’s Mother Calls Out Josh Heupel’s Double Standards After Chris Brazzell News

Josh Heupel‘s Tennessee Vols have been making major headlines since the spring portal, and it’s nothing related to the drills run or the reps made on the turf. The head coach has spent a significant chunk of his focus on off-the-turf drama, and it seems he has received no respite. Nico Iamaleava, Vols’ former star quarterback, left for the UCLA Bruins when his $4 million NIL wasn’t entertained, though he refuted the cash factor. Next came safety Boo Carter’s missed practices and his altercation with his teammates. And now Heupel’s star wide receiver’s arrest has forced the coaching staff down that spiral again.

Chris Brazzell, a 6’5, 200-pound WR, was arrested over the weekend on charges of speeding and a suspended license. A reliable WR getting arrested with less than a few weeks to go before the upcoming season surely leaves a gaping hole in the roster. Although Vols has made no official comment on the situation. “We are aware of the traffic stop involving Chris Brazzell II and have no further comment at this time,” a Tennessee spokesperson told Knox News. Now with his legal bearings, the Vols stare down at an already stretched-out WR room.

Meanwhile, as the Chris Brazzell saga unfolds, defensive back Boo Carter’s mom has called out Josh Heupel’s double standards. Why? Well, Carter got into an altercation within the roster and was subjected to what appeared to be a ‘de facto suspension.’ And reports did come out regarding his flirtation with the transfer portal back in December. Boo’s mother, Shareca Carter, did not mince her words as she put forth her blunt take on the school’s neutral stance concerning the arrest. “But if it was boo, it would be all over social media 🤣 ok!!.” She posted another comment saying, “I can’t wait to m*n Go! fast.” Her comments immediately sparked outrage among fans and analysts alike.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The X user, @Volunterr Marine 1371!, who posted the screenshot, further added his view on her jab. “Is it time for Heupel to move on from this family? Obviously, they are not happy here, and that’s from her own mouth.” He further posed a question, dragging Nico Iamaleava’s dad into the situation. “Who’s more toxic? Momma Boo, Daddy Nico.”

AD

Meanwhile, Vols faithful believe anytime an athlete’s parent has played the “paegent-mom” role, it has done more harm than good to the player. Shareca’s comment has also prompted reactions from Vols’ fans. “Feels like Boo has taken responsibility and is doing what is required. Don’t know about his family/support system.” Are Shareca’s comments hurting Boo’s public image? Another user added. “Yeah, I don’t like she’s trying to protect her son at the expense of another one of ours. I like boo a lot and hope he stays, but seems like he’s probably gone after this season.”

Last season, Carter tallied 38 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, and one interception. After his altercation on 16 July, he is back on the turf, and for the first four pre-season practices, he was left to work on the side field. “Boo is a part of our team here. There’s some things that he’s got to accomplish to get back on the field with us,” Heupel said. Over the Spring drills, he prepared for a three-way player: to play offense, defense, and special teams, and earned Heupel’s praise as well. “He’s done a really good job and spent a lot of extra time in here.” But his discontinued momentum, skipping practices, earned the leadership’s ire, in what appeared to be a layoff. But he is back on the turf now, prepping drills for the upcoming season. The leadership wanted him to earn his spot back, and Boo has shown that initiative. “He has taken those steps. He’s continued to grow,” Josh Heupel said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nevertheless, for now, Heupel might split his focus between drawing up plays and damage control, but the clock’s ticking towards the kickoff. With Brazell’s arrest thinning an already shallow WR corps, the Vols are juggling more than football logistics. The season hasn’t even started, yet Knoxville feels like it’s already fighting a tempest.

Josh Heupel in Limbo for WR as Chris Brazzell’s legal standings

On August 8, Chris Brazzell was arrested near the UT campus (downtown) for clocking in at 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. In addition to speeding, he was unable to produce a valid driver’s license. He then produced his passport, claiming he didn’t have his license. But further checks by the officials found that his license was suspended last year. The reason? He failed to appear in a court hearing in 2024, according to the police report obtained by Knox News. And because he’s got a history of not appearing for court, he is placed under arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 20, ten days prior to when the Vols begin their season against Syracuse. And his absence on the turf might be a cause of a lot of concern for Heupel & Co. Why? Because Vols only got seven scholarship WRs, and only three of them have experience. Brazzell, Mike Matthews, and Braylon Staley. But the woe is these three experienced wide receivers have been out or limited in tier drills due to injury. Brazzell had made his mark, with 29 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns last season; he was one of the key receivers returning in 2025.

Talking about roster dilemmas, the QB1 spot is also not settled. Joey Aguilar, George Mclntyre, and Jake Merklinger are competing for it. So, Josh Heupel’s roster is in a precarious situation presently. And Brazzell’s situation has further complicated matters.