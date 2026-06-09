Deion Sanders Scolds Son Shedeur for Creating a Mess in Colorado Football Facility

Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders is not always the celebrity father figure he is known as in college football; there is a strict side of him that his children and players always testify about. Now, it is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders who is being scolded for messing up his father’s office space.

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“Can you not leave your funky drawer?” Deion asked Shedeur in a new video on the Well Off Media YouTube channel.” I just packed up your bag that you left in the middle of my floor the other day. Open, and you left it in the middle floor, dawg. We run a tight ship around here. Look around, everywhere is structured and organized.”

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For a coach who rebuilt Colorado from scratch, the facility isn’t just a workspace, but also his legacy. When Shedeur left that drawer and bag scattered, it wasn’t just clutter. It was a breach of the order the coach fought years to establish. But Deion Sanders’ scolding backfired as Shedeur shot back with sass instead of an apology.

“You’re supposed to. You want an award for that? You want a pat on the back for doing what you’re supposed to do?” Shedeur questioned.

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The father-son duo was having a light argument just before Shedeur was playfully scolded, revealing the kind of playful personality Sanders can embody when dealing with his children. That is a contrast to how he coached Shedeur throughout his college career. Being coached by his father meant he was held to stricter standards, and more was demanded of him.

Regardless, whenever it was time to defend his son, Deion Sanders was always at the forefront. When Shedeur had his draft stock suffer a damaging hit due to narratives of his discourtesy, Deion Sanders spoke up for him and was never reluctant to reiterate how proud he was of his son.

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Deion Sanders’ proud father moment with Shedeur

The Sanders family is constantly under the public eye. And while they get so much love as a result, they are also under intense scrutiny. But just as the playful trolling between Deion Sanders and his son can be laughed off, the head coach has decided to laugh off public criticism about him and his family.

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As he reminded fans of how unaffected they are by the hate they get, he mentioned Shedeur’s new NFL record to flaunt the exploits that keep happening in his family.

“All the scrutiny, the hate, and the drama that surrounds the Sanders family, we don’t care,” Sanders said last week. “I’m so proud of my kids. I just had a kid who made the most money in the history of the NFL in sales. That won’t even include jerseys. Y’all don’t know that. That was another deal.”

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According to NFL Players Association licensing records, Shedeur Sanders generated $17.7 million in NFLPA group licensing revenue during his rookie season. That multi-million-dollar record, shattering Tom Brady’s $9.5 million benchmark, proves that Shedeur’s star power transcends the drama.

For Deion Sanders, it validates the tight ship: discipline at Colorado, success in the NFL.