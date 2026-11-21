Bryce Underwood’s struggles at Michigan have officially reached the White House. As if getting benched wasn’t humiliating enough, the Wolverines quarterback apparently became President Donald Trump’s latest target. During a November 20 press conference alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump appeared to take a brutal swipe at Underwood while tearing into college football’s runaway NIL spending.

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Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump pushed Congress to pass the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act, a bill led by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, aimed at establishing federal rules for college athlete compensation, protecting NIL rights, and providing regulatory protections for college sports. He warned that “every college is going to go bankrupt if we don’t get a bill done.”

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While making his pitch for federal rules before Congress turns over in January, Trump brought up a specific example of an overpaid college quarterback without actually saying Underwood’s name out loud. “Because they’re going crazy,” Trump said, drawing laughter from the room. “They’re paying quarterbacks $12 million a year. They have one guy, he’s got a strong arm but no accuracy. Good. He’s getting $12 million. He’s 17 years old. It’s not going to work out.”

Even though the president never dropped a name, college football fans immediately suspected who he was talking about.

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So, back in November 2024, Underwood, a Belleville, Michigan, native and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, famously flipped his longtime commitment from LSU to Michigan at 17 years old after landing a headline-grabbing NIL package reported between $10.5 million and $12 million! A massive push publicly championed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and reportedly backed by billionaire boosters Larry and Jolin Ellison.

To be fair to Underwood, Trump got a few of the key numbers and details mixed up while roasting him on live TV. Underwood is 19 years old now, not 17, and his reported $12 million NIL deal is spread out over four years, meaning its reported value averages closer to $3 million a season rather than $12 million every single year.

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On top of that, NIL compensation can come from private collectives and boosters rather than directly from university athletic budgets, though the president’s jab at his accuracy stung because it hits right at the heart of Underwood’s very real struggles on the field in Ann Arbor.

After throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions across 13 starts as a true freshman in 2025, the 6-foot-4 passer took a rough step backward during his sophomore year.

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Across 21 career games for the Wolverines, Underwood has completed just 59.1% of his passes, and his numbers fell off a cliff in 2026, completing only 56.1% of his throws (74-of-132) for 950 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions before getting benched for backup Tommy Carr at halftime of Michigan’s 21–18 win over Penn State back in mid-October.

Having not started a game since Week 7 while watching Michigan’s offense sputter to a frustrating 5–5 overall record (2–5 in the Big Ten) heading into Saturday’s crucial home game against No. 4 UCLA, Underwood was already dealing with plenty of heat from fans and analysts.

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Now, having the President of the United States apparently call out his accuracy in front of national cameras and turn his contract into Exhibit A for why college sports need tighter financial regulations easily makes this one of the most bizarre chapters of Michigan’s already bumpy season.

What’s Next for Bryce?!

Right now, Bryce Underwood is fighting to win his starting job back for the final two games of Michigan’s regular season. Since backup Tommy Carr has struggled lately and Michigan just fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck, head coach Kyle Whittingham reopened the quarterback competition in practice. Both Underwood and Carr saw reps in last week’s 31–7 loss to Oregon, so the 19-year-old still has a real shot to take snaps in Saturday’s home finale against No. 4 UCLA and next weekend’s massive rivalry clash at Ohio State.

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Looking beyond the next two weeks, though, speculation is already growing that Underwood could hit the transfer portal when it opens in January.

Because he was recruited by a previous coaching staff and has clearly stalled out in Michigan’s current offense, a fresh start could make sense for both sides. However, the financial implications of a potential departure remain unclear, given Underwood’s reported $12 million NIL agreement.

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Even after a rough sophomore season and getting benched at halftime against Penn State back in October, a 6-foot-4 former No. 1 overall recruit with a cannon for an arm could still attract significant interest in the transfer portal.

Several major Power Four programs, including LSU (where he was originally committed before flipping to Michigan), USC, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, and Texas A&M, have been floated as possible landing spots in transfer speculation. However, there is no confirmation that Underwood intends to transfer or that these programs are actively pursuing him.