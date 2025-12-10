Raw Emotions Flow for Nick Saban as He Honors Late Parents Before Hall of Fame Induction

For most College Football Hall of Famers, the path was filled with trophies, but for Nick Saban, it was paved with hard lessons, working at a gas station, and the determination to help the future generations succeed.

Nick Saban is one of the 2025 NFF College Football Hall of Fame electees. Ahead of the induction, he shared the story of his rocky road he went through to reach this moment.

“Little did I know as a kid growing up in West Virginia, pumping gas in my dad’s service station that the lessons I learned there would lead me here to the NFF College Football Hall of Fame,” Saban said on Tuesday ahead of the CFB Hall of Fame Induction. “I always wanted to have a program that helped people be more successful in life and reach their goals and aspirations, and through those lessons I learned growing up, we were able to do that.

Talking about Nick Saban’s journey without mentioning his dad’s gas station does an injustice to his story. Checking tire pressures, washing cars, and getting grease all over him taught him the most fundamental lessons of his life that made him the legend he is today. His dad was known as a perfectionist, drilling his work ethic in every player. As Saban recalls, if his dad spotted water streaks over a washed car, he had to do it all over again. But that perfection and dialing down to 100% commitment formed the foundation of the Nick Saban legend. “He (Saban Sr.) was the toughest of all,” as Saban puts it in his NFL documentary. But along with that discipline, compassion also followed suit.

Talking about how his dad influenced his coaching style, Nick Saban shares three invaluable lessons. The first points to compassion.

“Treat people nicely. It’s nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice.” Elder Saban ran a tight ship. Players knew exactly when practice kicked off—but never how long it would last. Wrapping up practice was an absolute no. As dusk settled, he would make his boys run under the glow of his car’s headlights. But beneath the hard shell, lay a caring persona. With whatever little savings he had, he’d purchased a used bus, picking up and dropping off his players from practice. He gave his heart to his students, who in return paid him with blood and sweat on the field.

“The second is that, regardless of whatever responsibility I was given as a kid, there was always a reckoning – that helped me tremendously from an accountability standpoint.”

Nick Saban Sr. had just taken to coaching a Pop Warner Team. And the gas station duties were relegated to Nick. Handling the cash counter and overseeing the gas station taught him the importance of accountability. His career spanned across LSU, Kent State, Alabama, and into the pro league. But his accountability principle earned him respect.

It’s not all about winning for Nick Saban

College football swears by Nick Saban’s philosophy, “The Process,” the basis of which was formed long ago under his dad’s tutelage. Elder Saban was tough, demanding 100% from his players. But he was especially hard on Saban. His achievements always accompanied a rather strong dose of critique.

“We won an extraordinary amount of games when I was a pee wee and high school player that led to a state championship,” Saban added. “After every one of those wins, I got my ass chewed out by my coaches and dad. I asked my mom why I always got reprimanded, even after wins. She said, ‘It’s not about winning – it’s about you being the best you can be.'”

The quest to never really be satisfied. Not to let wins distract you from long-term success. Isn’t that the secret sauce of the Alabama legend? He holds the FBS record of winning the most national championships at seven. For 15 straight years, Alabama dominated the AP Polls, while Saban mentored 133 NFL Draft picks and more.

From a small kid in West Virginia to etching down his name in the College Football Hall of Fame. Nick Saban came a long way, a journey that couldn’t have been successful without the lessons instilled by his late parents.

He was presented the honor on Tuesday night at the 67th annual National Football Foundation Award at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.