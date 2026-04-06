What Is Elliot Cadeau’s Net Worth in 2026? NIL Deals, Salary & Career Earnings

Elliot Cadeau never followed a typical college basketball path. His story blends international roots, early fame, and smart business instincts. Before most players reached college, he was already signing global deals. Now, with the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team, his financial growth mirrors his on-court vision and control.

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What is Elliot Cadeau’s Net Worth in 2026?

Elliot Cadeau’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $11-$12 million USD. That number builds directly from his early NIL success and expanding partnerships. Back in 2024, his valuation had already reached about $10.6 million USD, driven largely by endorsements.

His annual NIL deal alone brought in roughly $478,000 USD, setting early benchmarks. What made that deal different was its global reach, not just size. He became the first American high school player to land an international NIL agreement.

Brands quickly noticed his appeal across both American and European markets. Partnerships with companies like Marriott Hotels, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Roc Nation Sports expanded his portfolio. His deal with Vitamin Well added early international credibility. Beyond endorsements, he built his own clothing brand, Elliot Cadeau Wear.

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That venture created a steady income stream independent from basketball performance. Social media promotions and brand collaborations added consistent earnings over time. By 2026, his value reflects more than contracts; it reflects positioning. He’s not just earning, he’s building a long-term business identity.

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Does Elliot Cadeau have a salary with the Michigan Wolverines Men’s Basketball?

No, Elliot Cadeau does not receive a traditional salary from Michigan. Like other NCAA athletes, universities don’t directly pay players for participation. Instead, Cadeau earns through NIL deals tied to his name and image. While exact figures for Michigan aren’t fully public, his NIL income remains significant. Estimates suggest he earns well over $500,000 USD annually, possibly higher with bonuses.

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That income functions like a salary equivalent in today’s college sports system. Michigan’s exposure and media presence further increase his endorsement opportunities. Still, his earnings depend on performance, visibility, and brand alignment choices. Cadeau’s earlier international appeal gives him an advantage few players share. His earning structure blends consistency with long-term upside potential.

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Elliot Cadeau’s Career Earnings

Elliot Cadeau’s career earnings tell a story of early financial acceleration. He started earning before college, signing major NIL deals during high school. His first structured NIL income reached about $478,000 USD annually, a rare milestone. By 2024, his total financial portfolio will have exceeded $10.6 million USD in estimated value. That included endorsements, brand equity, and business ventures combined.

From 2024 through 2026, he likely added another $1 million to $2 million USD. This comes from continued endorsements, social media deals, and clothing brand revenue. In total, his career earnings now sit around $11 million to $12 million USD. That figure includes NIL deals, brand partnerships, and entrepreneurial income streams. What stands out isn’t just the amount, but the timing of it. Most athletes build wealth after turning professional, but Cadeau started much earlier.

His connection with Jay-Z’s agency gave him early strategic direction. That guidance helped him choose deals aligned with long-term branding goals. He didn’t chase every opportunity. Instead, he built a layered income system. Between endorsements, his clothing brand, and digital presence, his earnings are diversified. As his basketball career progresses, those numbers could rise sharply. Whether through professional contracts or expanded endorsements, his foundation is already strong.