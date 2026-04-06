What Is Yaxel Lendeborg’s Net Worth in 2026? NIL Deals, Salary & Career Earnings

Yaxel Lendeborg built his reputation the hard way, far from spotlight attention. His journey runs through junior colleges, setbacks, and relentless improvement. By 2026, he isn’t just productive, he’s one of college basketball’s most valuable names. Playing for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball, his rise now blends performance with serious NIL earnings.

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What are Yaxel Lendeborg’s NIL Deals 2026?

Yaxel Lendeborg’s NIL portfolio in 2026 is both valuable and evolving quickly. His latest confirmed partnership is with the brand Cava, adding to his growing endorsement list. His total NIL valuation is between $2 million and $2.3 million, placing him among the top earners in college basketball.

What stands out isn’t just the money, but the choices behind it. He reportedly turned down a massive $7–9 million NIL offer from Kentucky, choosing development instead. That decision reshaped his image. He’s now seen as a player betting on long-term success rather than quick payouts. His deals reflect performance, visibility, and a strong personal story, not just hype.

Does Yaxel Lendeborg have a salary with the Michigan Wolverines Men’s Basketball?

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No, he does not receive a traditional salary from Michigan. Like all NCAA athletes, Lendeborg isn’t paid directly by the university. Instead, his income comes through NIL deals, collectives, and brand partnerships.

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However, reports suggest his NIL package at Michigan is worth roughly $2 million to $3 million for the 2025–26 season. That effectively acts like a “salary equivalent,” even though it’s not officially structured that way. In today’s college basketball landscape, top players often earn amounts comparable to early NBA contracts. Michigan’s NIL collective played a key role in bringing him to Ann Arbor. Still, his choice showed he valued coaching fit and development just as much.

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Yaxel Lendeborg’s Career Earnings

Yaxel Lendeborg’s career earnings are largely tied to NIL money rather than contracts. Early in his career at junior college and UAB, his earnings were minimal. His financial growth really began after he gained national recognition and transferred. By 2025, his NIL valuation had already crossed $2 million. For the 2025–26 season at Michigan, he is estimated to earn between $2 million and $3 million.

Adding previous smaller deals and valuations, his total career earnings likely sit between $2.5 million and $4 million USD so far. There’s also context that matters. He turned down a potential NIL offer worth up to $9 million, which would have dramatically changed that number.

Still, his current path positions him for something bigger. With All-American honors and national exposure, his next step—whether NBA or endorsements—could multiply those earnings quickly.