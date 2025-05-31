Michael Hawkins Jr NIL deal 2025: All about Michael Hawkins Jr’s Contracts, Earning and Sponsors

In this fast-paced college football world, only a few freshmen are turning heads like Michael Hawkins Jr. With poise beyond his years and a dual-threat playing style, the Oklahoma QB is already carving a name for himself—both in the NIL marketplace and on the field.

From high-profile confirmed partnerships with Dr. Pepper and Leaf Trading Cards to impressive performances in pressure-filled games, Hawkins Jr. is proving that he’s not just another rising star; rather, he’s a hot commodity in brand marketing.

Michael Hawkins Jr.’s career highlights and statistics?

Hawkins Jr. is a true freshman QB for the Oklahoma Sooners. In his debut season, he has made a significant impact. Standing at 6’1” and weighing 204 pounds, the 19-year-old has demonstrated dual-threat capabilities through the 2024 season. He earned his first career start against Auburn after he stepped in for Jackson Arnold during the Tennessee game.

In that game, Hawkins Jr. completed 10 of 15 passes for 161 yards and added 69 rushing yards with a TD, which led the Sooners to a 27-21 victory. Over the season, he played for a total of seven games, where he started in four. And accumulated 783 passing yards, delivering three TDs and two interceptions. In the area of rushing yards, he has contributed 204 with one rushing TD.

On the other hand, his performance against Navy was noteworthy, specifically in the Armed Forces. He completed 28 of 43 passes for 247 yards and two TDs and rushed 17 times. His ability to lead the team and adapt quickly under pressure highlights his potential as a future star for the Sooners.

What is Michael Hawkins Jr.’s NIL deal worth?

The jersey no. 3 is making waves both on and off the gridiron, specifically in the NIL landscape. Specific financial details of his deals are not publicly available. However, his involvement in high-profile campaigns suggests substantial value. One of the most notable NIL engagements includes Hawkins Jr. starring in a Dr Pepper social media campaign along with Texas QB Quinn Ewers, coinciding with the Red River Rivalry.

On the other hand, he has also secured an exclusive deal with Leaf Trading Cards, which allowed the company to manufacture exclusive cards through his college career. These partnerships are highlighting his escalating appeal to major brands and marketability. The agreements are not only enhancing his visibility but also contributing to his overall NIL valuation. While exact figures are not available, these collaborations with significant brands underscore his potential in the NIL arena and growing influence.

Who are Michael Hawkins Jr.’s top NIL sponsors?

Hawkins Jr. has attracted numerous notable sponsors that reflect his rising profile in college football. He is just starting to see his brand value grow as he’s front and center of the Oklahoma offense. His Instagram following grew to more than 22,000. Additionally, as mentioned before, he has a notable deal with Dr. Pepper. Both Ewers and Hawkins Jr. are featured by the company, showcasing Dr. Pepper apparel designed by Nigel Xavier. He will also star in the soda brand’s “Fansville” ad campaign. Dr. Pepper has been an NIL spender since the summer of 2021.

Furthermore, the deal with the sports collective company, Leaf Trading Cards, has recognized his growing performance. The deals were fascinated by Network Athletics and reached out to Hawkins Jr. after his performance against Tennessee. These two are mainly the confirmed sponsors of Hawkins Jr. However, there is speculation around his NIL deals with Angry Orchard and others, which are not confirmed. Nevertheless, as he continues to excel on the gridiron, it’s likely that his roster of sponsors will expand soon, cementing his status as a prominent figure in college athletics.