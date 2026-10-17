Controversial Referee Decision Leaves College Football Fans Furious After No-Catch Call Costs Big Ten Team Week 7 Game

Replay technology is supposed to bring clarity to college football. Instead, a controversial decision during Purdue’s Week 7 showdown with Washington has put the Big Ten’s officiating under the spotlight once again. Washington escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 38-26 victory, but with just over eight minutes left, Purdue appeared to have a crucial first down in Washington territory. Then the replay booth stepped in, turning what looked like a routine completion into one of the night’s biggest talking points.

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On third down, quarterback Ryan Browne escaped the pressure and threw a deep pass down the sideline. Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood leaped for the ball and came down with it, appearing to complete a 25-yard catch that would have put Purdue in a strong position. But the celebration didn’t last long.

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Purdue was already struggling to stay in the game. Minutes earlier, Browne had cut the deficit to 31-26 with an 8-yard touchdown run. But Washington running back Trey Cooley quickly responded with a 53-yard touchdown run, extending the Huskies’ lead to 38-26.

With time running out, Purdue looked to its passing game. Browne’s deep throw to Magwood appeared to give the Boilermakers a chance to get back into scoring range. However, officials overturned the call after a review with 7:50 left, ruling that Magwood hadn’t completed the catch as he went to the ground. The ball came loose as he went out of bounds, and the pass was ruled incomplete.

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Purdue now faced fourth down, with its comeback hopes hanging in the balance. The Boilermakers converted to keep the drive alive, but Browne threw an interception shortly afterward, ending their scoring chance and giving Washington the ball back. After the game, the overturned catch became a major talking point among fans.

“If you listened in, the refs and the replay crew all agreed it wasn’t a catch, like there was no debate. Just a [terrible] look for the Big Ten,” a fan commented on X.

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Overturning the call suggests the replay officials believed there was clear video evidence that Magwood hadn’t completed the catch. However, the decision left many questioning the ruling.

Under the rules, a receiver must maintain control of the ball while going to the ground. But applying the “surviving the ground” rule to a play that looked like a clear catch left the decision feeling overly technical and out of step with what appeared to happen on the field.

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“No way on God’s green Earth is that an incomplete catch. Caught it, tucked it, took two steps, knee down in bounds,” another fan said, highlighting just how egregious the overturn was based on standard football mechanics.

The call was so shockingly poor to fans that it even drove one to question the absolute state of modern sports officiating.

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“The officiating is so bad I’m on the verge of believing conspiracy theorists. It’s just so bad. All sports college and pro.”

Officiating has come under growing criticism in both college and professional sports, with the Big Ten facing particular scrutiny. This isn’t the first major mistake by Big Ten officials this season either. During Oregon’s loss to UCLA on October 10, officials incorrectly placed the ball at the 1.5-yard line instead of the half-yard line after a facemask penalty gave the Ducks another chance at a two-point conversion.

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Oregon failed to score and went on to lose, prompting the conference to admit the officials had made a major error. Now, the overturned catch in Purdue’s loss to Washington has added another controversial call to the list.

An account, CFBTalkDaily, blasted the irony of having elite technology, only to deliver such terrible results.

“It’s 2026, and somehow we STILL don’t know what constitutes a catch in football. We have 4K cameras, 15 different replay angles, and officials spending 5 minutes staring at a monitor just to make a ruling nobody understands.”

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For Purdue, the overturned catch added to the frustration of a loss in which the team failed to make the most of its chances. They had plenty of opportunities to capitalize on Washington’s mistakes but struggled to turn them into points.

The Boilermakers forced five turnovers, including three interceptions by quarterback Elijah Brown and two lost fumbles, but managed just 13 points off those takeaways.

Purdue also failed to make the most of its late comeback attempt. After Browne’s 8-yard touchdown run cut Washington’s lead to 31-26, the Boilermakers failed to convert the two-point attempt. Washington then responded with Trey Cooley’s 53-yard touchdown run to restore its 12-point lead.

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Although the Boilermakers converted the ensuing fourth down, Browne threw an interception to Jeron Jones on the very next play, ending their scoring chance. Rylon Dillard-Allen intercepted Browne again on Purdue’s final possession, sealing Washington’s 38-26 victory. The loss also leaves Purdue with little room for error in its remaining games.

Sitting at 3-4, the Boilermakers need six wins to qualify for a postseason bowl game, meaning they must win at least three of their final five games to keep their bowl hopes alive.