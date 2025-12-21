brand-logo
Bears Legend Walter Payton’s Son Nearly Gave Up on Chicago After Bold Prediction About Ben Johnson

ByPritish Ganguly

Dec 21, 2025 | 12:16 AM EST

The Chicago Bears just had one of the wildest wins against the Packers. While the Packers dominated the game for most of the time, Chicago legend Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett Payton, never had Green Bay winning at Soldier Field. Well, considering how close the game was, at one point, even Jarrett also nearly gave up on the Bears. Well, his postgame reaction says it all and captures how wild this 22-16 overtime win was for Chicago.

After the game, Jarrett Payton posted on X.

Oh, what I told what did I tell y’all man? I told y’all man I told y’all y’all thought I was crazy. I told you I Told you they ain’t coming to our crib and winning if you were worried about it I was worried too, but I told you they ain’t winning boy. Oh, let’s go,” Payton said. 

Notably, right before the game, Jarrett had predicted the Bears to win this matchup. “THAT TEAM FROM UP NORTH IS NOT COMING DOWN HERE TO SOLDIER FIELD AND WINNING” Junior Payton said via 670 The Score.

