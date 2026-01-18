Brock Purdy Makes 2027 Super Bowl Prediction After Assigning Blame For 49ers’ Struggles

The San Francisco 49ers saw their Super Bowl hopes collapse after a humiliating 41-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round. Falling behind on the very first play, the 49ers never found their footing against the NFC’s top-seeded Seahawks, and the game quickly slipped out of reach. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy struggled to get anything going, finishing 15-of-27 for 140 yards with one interception and one lost fumble. Still, when asked about the 49ers’ chances of making the Super Bowl next season, Purdy struck an optimistic tone.

“I really do believe that we have the right guys, man,” Brock Purdy said in the post-game presser. “Obviously, it didn’t end the way that we wanted it to. But I really think that with some guys getting healthy and what we stand for and how we always bounce back with our backs against the wall, really, all season, guys going down, but we always found a way. So, I think once we 100% feel good about ourselves and learn, then we’ll be just fine.”

Brock Purdy isn’t letting one ugly loss define the 49ers’ future. And his confidence in the Niners’ 2027 Super Bowl chances comes even after the team struggled in a crucial game against the Seahawks.

