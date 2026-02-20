Dillon Gabriel’s Fiancée Sends 3-Word Message as QB Announces Career Move Away From Browns

Dillon Gabriel is making noise again, but this time it’s not about the Cleveland Browns. The young quarterback is stepping into a new chapter off the field. While questions still follow his NFL future, the Browns quarterback made a move that hit closer to home, and his fiancée, Zo Caswell, made sure to show her support. Caswell reposted a message from the I’m Inspired Foundation on Thursday and dropped a message for her beau.

“Proud of u 👏🏻👏🏻 @dilongabriel,” Caswell wrote in her Instagram story.

Imago Dillon Gabriel’s Fiancée Zo Caswell Sends 3-Word Message (credit: Instagram)

Zo Caswell has been by Dillon Gabriel’s side since their high school days. She supported him during his time with the Oregon Ducks and was there again when he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

The IG repost announced the first-ever Hawai’i Gridiron Games. The event will take place on March 19, 2026, at Mililani High School. It is powered by the I’m Inspired Foundation, which Gabriel founded, along with the Ho‘ea Foundation and Rock ’Em.

The event will feature the Big Man Showdown, a boys 7v7 football game, and a girls flag football showcase with two OIA-sanctioned games. The official partners include Love’s, Raising Cane’s, and Hawaii Pacific Health. The event will also support the Books & Beyond literacy program. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m HST.

Dillon Gabriel’s work with the foundation shows how serious he is about helping his community. The foundation was created to support young athletes and give kids in Hawaiʻi better opportunities through sports and education.

Using part of his NIL earnings, Gabriel has given back to Mililani High School, where he grew as both a player and a person. He donated new uniforms to the school’s football team and helped fund programs that support underprivileged children.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_020

The high school couple got engaged in September 2024, and they are expected to get married in the summer of 2026. Whether it’s game day or an off-field moment, Caswell has always shown strong support for him. Meanwhile, he stays focused on inspiring young people through his foundation and creating better opportunities for the next generation.

Dillon Gabriel’s Browns future is still unclear

While Gabriel continues to give back to his home state, doubts still surround his NFL future. The former Oregon quarterback struggled in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. He was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft; many analysts believed the team reached for him at that spot.

With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders drawing most of the QB1 buzz, some wondered if Gabriel’s time in Cleveland was ending.

“You left out my answer,” Browns reporter Tony Grossi addressed that in a recent Q&A. “Competes with Watson and Sanders for the starting job, and if he doesn’t win it, remains on the roster as a backup.”

In his rookie season, Gabriel started six games and finished with a 1-5 record. He threw for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. While he did a decent job limiting turnovers, he averaged only 5.1 yards per attempt and struggled to push the ball downfield.

The offense lacked explosive plays during his starts. Now, new head coach Todd Monken faces an important decision. The Browns HC will decide whether he views Gabriel as a true contender for the starting role or simply a backup option on the depth chart.

Gabriel’s story is still uncertain in Cleveland, but his influence already stretches far beyond the field. While chasing success in the NFL, he remains committed to giving back and creating real opportunities for the next generation at home.