The Dallas Cowboys are making moves to strengthen their roster as they face a challenging stretch of the 2026 season. Injuries are already creating concerns at many positions, and the franchise is looking to add depth to keep its options open. The recent additions bring help to both sides of the ball, with the team turning to an offensive lineman and a former high draft pick to boost its practice squad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Beat writer for the Dallas Cowboys, Tommy Yarrish, reported on X, “The Cowboys have signed OL Jake Kubas and LB Bralen Trice to the practice squad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas signed two players at different positions. Jake Kubas enters as an additional option at guard, while Trice brings the potential of a former third-round draft pick who is still looking to prove himself in the league. Neither of the moves immediately impacts the Cowboys’ active roster, but both additions could prove valuable as the team manages its personnel challenges.

The timing is also important for Dallas, as they have been dealing with offensive-line injuries and recent roster adjustments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kubas was added after Tyler Booker suffered a high ankle sprain against the San Francisco 49ers, which left the Cowboys without one of their important interior offensive-line options for a few weeks. The team also promoted Nick Leverett from the practice squad to its active roster after moving on from Ajani Cornelius.

Kubas spent six years at North Dakota St. before getting into the league with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. His journey from a small-town athlete to the NFL shows the dedication that helped him to earn a spot. Now, Dallas has given him another chance to continue that journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Bralen Trice was selected 74th overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons after a great college career at Washington. He earned All-American and All-Pac-12 recognition in both 2022 and 2023, becoming one of the known defenders in his class. But injuries held him back from entering professional football.

Trice suffered a knee injury during his first preseason appearance against the Miami Dolphins, which limited his opportunities to prove himself in Atlanta. After returning to the field, he has appeared in four games during the 2026 season. He has recorded two tackles and a pass breakup before the Falcons released him on October 20. Later, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Dallas meant another chance for Trice to maintain NFL opportunities. The Cowboys are hoping he can get back to his college form and contribute to their linebacker depth as their matchup is against the Tennessee Titans. Next up, the 4-6 Cowboys host the 1-8 Titans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.