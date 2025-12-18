Giants’ Coach Gets Real About Rare Challenge Ben Sauls’ Unusual Kicking Trait Posed to Special Teams

Essentials Inside The Story The New York Giants are set to promote rookie kicker Ben Sauls.

Giants have been knocked out of the playoff race.

Interim coach Mike Kafka has complete faith in Ben Sauls.

In the past two years, the New York Giants have gone through eight different kickers. Now, their latest kicker presents a unique challenge for the Giants’ special teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Giants have already been knocked out of the playoff bracket and will enter Week 16 with the hopes of ending their streak. With the hopes of change lingering in the Giants’ locker room, they are expected to promote rookie kicker Ben Sauls to the main roster. The Special Teams Coordinator, Michael Ghobrial, shared some light on having to deal with Sauls, especially since he is a lefty.

“Well, the hold is on the other side for one,” said Michael Ghobrial during a press conference, via Madelyn Burke of Giants.com. “The rotation of the ball may look different. So sometimes when you are just looking at a righty, it’s unique to see the rotation look different. When Ben [Sauls] got here, I bet one of the biggest things is, from a holding standpoint, we made certain that he got enough operation time. Just in terms of his transformation and him growing as a younger player, not knowing what his opportunity is gonna be. So, just getting comfortable with operation of the other side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “Obviously, to him, it looks normal. The fact of the matter is that there’s not as many lefty kickers in this league. So getting the whole specialist crew comfortable with those situation has been there, and I know the guys are ready.”

Michael Ghobrial is factually spot on. There haven’t been many lefty kickers or punters in the league. A couple of years back, there were only four lefties in the NFL. Tress Way and Dustin Colquitt are some examples who fit the description.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Sauls was drafted at the 2025 NFL Draft and signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to their practice squad. Then the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their practice squad. Finally, on November 11, 2025, the Giants signed him, and now he is on the verge of making his first main roster appearance. Since the Giants released Younghoe Koo on Tuesday, Sauls is the only kicker on the roster.

He is a rookie and a lefty, so training him will be a bit difficult for the Giants. From placing the ball to holding it, everything will change. Even the opponents will be in a frenzy, especially since it will take them some time to get adjusted to the directions and turns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Unfortunately, the Giants have no choice but to go with him. With the addition of Ben Sauls, the Giants are still on a roll with their kickers.

The Giants are on a kicking carousel

Since 2023, the New York Giants have had multiple kickers. If Ben Sauls plays on Sunday, he will be their eighth kicker in the last two years, after Graham Gano, Mason Crosby, Randy Bullock, Jamie Gillan (punter filling in), Greg Joseph, Jude McAtamney, and Koo. However, interim coach Mike Kafka seems to put his faith in the rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I mean, that’s the discussion that we’ve got to have, but right now, we’re confident in what Ben has,” said Mike Kafka on Wednesday.

But the 24-year-old has some pretty impressive numbers backing him. For the Pittsburgh Panthers, he hit 52 of his 64 field goal attempts and went 122 for 124 on extra points. He has a relatively high success rate.

Nonetheless, it is a great opportunity for him, and Mike Kafka also agrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, I think it’s a great opportunity for Ben, for him to step up and go kick for our team,” said Kafka. “We’ve dealt with injuries, and injuries happen all across the league. So, there’s no excuses with that, it happens at every position, quarterbacks, O-line, D-line. You see it across the league, you see it across each team. So, it’s just another opportunity for Ben to go step up for us.”

Indeed, after months of being stuck in the practice squad and only appearing in pre-season games, Ben Sauls will finally be getting his big break.

The New York Giants will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. While both teams are out of the playoffs, it won’t stop them from going for the win. Every team wants to finish its season on a positive note.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be interesting to see how the Giants’ coaching staff prepares the lefty kicker. Will he light up the MetLife Stadium and put an end to their kicking carousel, or will the Giants devise a new plan for the upcoming games by leaving Sauls on the sidelines?