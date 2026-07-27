Indiana 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and Scouting Report: Charlie Becker Emerges as First-Round Talent After Hoosiers’ Historic Title Run

Indiana comes off a campaign for the ages, as the team went 16-0, won the national title, and possessed the Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, who went on to become the first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. They also had another pick in the first round, receiver Omar Cooper Jr. The roster looks a lot different this season, but if there is to be another Hoosier who ends up a top-32 pick, it will be another receiver.

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Charlie Becker did not begin the 2025 season as a starter, but by the time Indiana beat Miami for the title, he was a main cog in their offense and a favorite target of Fernando Mendoza. The junior wideout is an explosive pass catcher with sneaky speed and reliable hands. Becker runs solid routes and consistently came away with important grabs for Indiana last season. It will be important for him to mesh with new quarterback Josh Hoover, as Becker now becomes WR1 for the Hoosiers. Based on his film last season, I grade Becker as a first-round prospect.

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Indiana dipped into the transfer portal to find a partner for Becker to stem the loss of receivers to the NFL and came away with a good one. Nick Marsh, who played at Michigan State last season, is a polished wideout with consistent and reliable hands who consistently finds a way to separate from defenders. He is neither big nor a deep threat; rather, he’s a prospect with the tools to be a productive third receiver on Sundays, and he has potential as a return specialist.

Left tackle Carter Smith is well-liked in the scouting community and has been a terrific starter the past two seasons. Fundamentally sound, Smith blocks with terrific leverage and intelligence. He works well with linemates and does a great job staying square to seal defenders from the action. Besides being smart, Carter is tough as nails and plays through the whistle. While I have Smith graded on my tackle board, there’s a very real possibility that teams ultimately project him to guard at the next level.

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Keep a close eye on safety, Amare Ferrell, who I’ve had graded for three years now. Ferrell is an explosive defender with great closing speed in a straight line as well as laterally. He hits like a ton of bricks and impacts as a run defender while flashing ball skills. Ferrell is also inconsistent, inefficient and often takes poor angles to the action, which costs him dearly. He has the skills to be a middle-round pick and play on Sundays, but he must cut down on the mental errors to have a chance.