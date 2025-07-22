Dan Campbell Faces Wake-Up Call as Alex Anzalone’s Situation Raises Contract Tensions

So far this offseason, things in Motor City have been fairly smooth… until fans noticed something a little off with veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone. It all started when the heart of the Lions’ defense posted some cryptic stuff online, sparking whispers that he might be unhappy with his deal. That’s when folks started to connect the dots—Anzalone, entering the final year of his contract, skipped the voluntary offseason workouts. Sure, he’s done that before. But this time felt different. And without a mandatory minicamp, we never got to see if he’d actually show up.

Now fast forward to training camp, and guess what? Anzalone is in the building. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed it and even hyped him up a bit, saying, “He did a great job, he crushed the conditioning test… weight was good.” Sounds like things are back on track, right? Not quite, though! On Monday, Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi reported that Anzalone isn’t practicing due to a hamstring issue. But here’s the twist—many around The Pride aren’t buying that it’s just about the hamstring.

In fact, on Lions Syndicate, Derrick P Fields didn’t hold back. “This was about a week ago and he got a hamstring issue. Now I made a little joke like he’s holding his hamstring, like he’s holding out his hamstring. But all of a sudden he has a hamstring issue. I mean, let’s call it what it is.” And while it may have started as a joke, Fields made it clear—this might not be your average muscle tweak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Oct 20, 2024 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone 34 walks on the field after his teams win against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKrohnx 20241020_mdk_hw1_070

AD

To explain it, he brought up a name fans in the D remember well—Isaiah Buggs. “There was rumored of rumblings that he was getting into it with Aaron, Aaron Glenn… We had heard about things, rumblings and things like that coming out of Detroit that wind up being true.” Buggs didn’t just miss time—he ended up traded to the Chiefs, grabbing a Super Bowl ring in the process.

Finally, Fields tied it back to Anzalone. “We have not heard anything about Alex wanting a new contract,” he admitted. “However, when you look at the clues, y’all remember Carmen San Diego, look at the clues, man, the clues, everything, the, the circumstantial evidence all points to the fact that he wants to be paid.” And now, Dan Campbell has a situation in his hands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Losing Anzalone could cost more for Dan Campbell and the Lions

Last season proved exactly how vital Alex Anzalone is to the Motor City’s defense. When he broke his forearm mid-season, everything shifted. The intensity dropped, the rhythm faltered, and the Lions’ defensive edge just wasn’t the same. But once Anzalone returned before the playoffs, the tone changed. Suddenly, the unit looked sharper, more aggressive, and dialed in, reminding OnePride why he’s the heartbeat of the defense.

Moreover, the numbers don’t lie. Anzalone’s ability to shine in man coverage isn’t just rare—it’s elite. According to Pride of Detroit’s Al Karsten, “Anzalone led all linebackers (minimum 150 snaps) in man coverage snaps last season.” Even Anzalone had to make it clear on X, saying, “No other LB asked to do what I do.” And with Pro Football Focus grading him a solid 73.7 in coverage—ranking 17th out of 189—it’s clear this isn’t hype, it’s production.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, as the Lions front office stares down cap questions, there’s a big decision looming. Anzalone is entering the final stretch of his $18 million deal, and at 30, he’s not slowing down. But Detroit also has to prep for future megadeals, especially for a rising star like Aidan Hutchinson. It’s a tricky balancing act. If they let Anzalone walk, contenders across the league will be lining up.

In the end, Detroit has a simple truth to face—Anzalone is more than just a linebacker. Whether he stays or moves on, his leadership and impact will leave a mark on the team’s D for years.