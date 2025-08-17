Bengals Finally Give Up on Trey Hendrickson As Zac Taylor & Front Office Make Tough Trade Decision

“I’m not going to apologize for the rates of the defensive ends being paid in the National Football League,” Trey Hendrickson once said. In Cincinnati, contract drama lingers like heavy clouds on the riverfront, and this summer Hendrickson’s holdout was the storm everyone was watching. The All-Pro edge finally showed face at camp, probably because he didn’t want the thunder to roll any louder.

His message afterward? Just four words: “Nothing has really changed.” And that’s the catch. His return isn’t a solution. The Bengals and Hendrickson are still circling the same issue—guaranteed money. Years and value? All lined up. They did slide a check across the table. A one-year, $21 million extension with just $8 million guaranteed, but it felt more like a band-aid than a lifeline. Compared to the long-term security other premier rushers are locking down, this offer looked quite dismissive.

The Bengals might show they are not ready to let go of Trey Hendrickson, but reports reveal Zac Taylor is considering the outside trade noise. Whispers are everywhere—the Colts, Packers, Panthers, Browns, and Commanders have all kicked the tires. The reality? The Bengals know exactly what Hendrickson’s worth is, and they’re not giving him up for scraps. Word is, it would take an impact player—maybe even two—plus a draft pick just to get them to pick up the ringing phone.

Well, you have the Indianapolis Colts, who feel like they’ve been chasing ghosts off the edge. Laiatu Latu has the tools, and Kwity Paye has been steady, but let’s be real—25th in sacks last year? That’s not going to win you anything in January. Enter Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati’s ‘Mad Scientist,’ who doesn’t just see Trey Hendrickson as a pass rusher. Quite like a science project perfected. This is the guy who flipped him from a rotational Saint into a Deacon Jones Award winner.

When Kay Adams tossed the “over the hill, past his prime” jab on her show, Lou didn’t even flinch. “He’s a young 30. Workout freak. Always in the weight room… Got years left.” Now imagine that reunion—coach and player, deja vu all over again, but this time dressed in Indy blue. Trey’s not just valuable, he’s the engine—“He generates a rush like nobody’s business.” And don’t sleep on the Green Bay Packers. They shipped Preston Smith out the door last season, and while Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness are promising, they still need that one proven hammer to swing when it matters most.

They already showered Jordan Love with wide receiver help in the draft; now it’s time to balance the scales. With $31 million of cap space just sitting there, Green Bay could easily make Hendrickson the next Lambeau legend in green and gold. There are other teams on the list who aren’t just sitting back either.

More drama to the Hendrickson saga

If you’re talking about desperation, the Washington Commanders are screaming it. They’ve already gone big-game hunting this offseason, landing Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, but Dan Quinn’s defense still looks like a car with no engine under the hood. Dorance Armstrong can’t do it alone. Drop Hendrickson into that front, and suddenly Washington isn’t just chasing relevance; they’re demanding it.

via Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 12: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 reacts before the game against the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 12, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 12 Texans at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231112045

Then there’s the Detroit Lions, a team built like a muscle car but missing one essential part: a turbocharged edge rusher. They fixed the O-line and added receiver depth but somehow left the pass rush half-empty. Last year, they begged Za’Darius Smith to be Aidan Hutchinson’s sidekick, but that was a stopgap, not a solution. With over $40 million in cap space, the Lions could finally plug their biggest hole by parking Hendrickson next to Hutchinson. Tell me that wouldn’t keep NFC QBs up at night.

And here’s the kicker: Trey Hendrickson isn’t bluffing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, he’s “dug in” and ready to sit games if Cincinnati keeps playing hardball. He’s asking for long-term security that mirrors his dominance. Seventeen and a half sacks in 2024. A PFF grade north of 90 as a pass rusher. Back-to-back elite seasons. Yet here he is, at 31, still fighting for respect. Now the standoff feels heavier, the storm clouds darker. At this point, either Cincinnati bends, or someone bold enough swoops in. And you have to wonder—who’s willing to gamble before this whole thing blows?