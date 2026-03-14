Chiefs Say Goodbye to 2X Super Bowl Winner as Outgoing Star Bids Farewell After $40 Million Move to AFC Rival

Essentials Inside The Story The safety signed a $40.25 million contract with the Bengals

The player is coming off his most productive season in 2025

Chiefs locker room highlighted the player as a great locker-room guy

Bryan Cook spent four seasons helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, at 26, he’s become one of them. The safety signed a three-year, $40.25 million deal with Cincy on March 9, 2026, and left Arrowhead for the city that first raised him. But before he left for Cincinnati, he wrote a heartfelt goodbye to KC.

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“First I want to say thank you to the Chiefs organization and coaching staff for handpicking a kid out of Cincinnati to put on those historic jerseys and giving me an opportunity of a lifetime,” Cook captioned an Instagram post featuring pictures of his Arrowhead memories.

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Cook also thanked the Chiefs Kingdom directly, along with his teammates.

“Thank you Chiefs Kingdom, for the mesmerizing atmosphere night in and night out and causing the stadium to shake every time we made a special play,” Cook wrote. “Most of all, thank you to my brothers. Our battles together on the field will be talked about for generations.”

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Bryan Cook’s NFL journey began when the Chiefs selected him in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a transferee, first from Howard University, then the University of Cincinnati, the kind of prospect most teams overlooked.

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Cook’s rise on the Chiefs roster wasn’t an overnight affair either. He started just one regular-season game in his rookie year (2022). But by 2024, he had earned all 17 starts. Cook finished his final Chiefs season (2025) with career highs of 85 tackles and six pass deflections.

Cook’s complete regular-season resume boasts 238 career tackles across 62 games, 3 interceptions, and 15 passes defended. Along with his two Super Bowl rings (LVII and LVIII), Cook also has a defining Super Bowl LIX moment: intercepting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter for the game’s first turnover.

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The off-field dimension of this departure landed on the record, too. The Athletic’s Jesse Newell addressed it directly on social media:

“Bryan Cook was a great locker-room guy. Down-to-earth, funny, always available to talk and also quick to acknowledge any time he messed up,” Newell wrote on X. “Offseason not yet complete, but Chiefs definitely have an off-field void to fill with McDuffie/Watson/Cook leaving.”

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In a franchise where culture is prized as much as trophies, that wasn’t a footnote. It was a real credential for Bryan Cook. So naturally, when his farewell dropped, the entire Chiefs Kingdom gathered together.

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End of an era for the Chiefs Kingdom

Within hours of Cook’s post going live, the comments section became a snapshot of what he had actually built across four seasons in Kansas City. It wasn’t just the fanbase sending him off, the entire league showed up.

The Chiefs’ official Instagram account responded first: “We’ll miss you! Thanks for everything ❤️,” they wrote.

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery, who watched Cook grow from depth piece to anchor from afar, posted his support as well.

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“I’m proud of you lil bro ! Keep shining 🤍,” Montgomery wrote.

Fellow Chiefs safety Mike Edwards, also shared a short message of support: “Love, my brother 🤞🏽”

KC Sports Network, an outlet that has mapped Bryan Cook’s entire Chiefs journey, also joined in with their farewell”

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“Gonna miss you, Champ 😢,” they wrote.

One fan even offered a nod to the ankle injury Cook sustained in Week 13 of the 2023 season. That injury forced him onto the IR for the final five regular-season games. Coming back from injury, Cook responded with his two most complete seasons in Kansas City.

“Don’t let that injury define your legacy 🙏,” the fan wrote. “I wish you nothing but the best and thankful for what you helped the Chiefs accomplish! You a real one 💯.”

One fan even articulated what many were feeling but struggling to say. Under Cook’s farewell post, she added her own heartfelt note.

“Oh, Bryan…this fan is going to miss you mightily,” the fan wrote. “Not just your playing ability – which is outstanding – but your character, your humility, your faith. I’m old enough to be your mom (grandma? 🤪) and so I feel in a maternal way like I’ve watched you grow up into an amazing young man over the past 4 years.”

Now Cincinnati gets the version of Bryan Cook that adversity shaped: a 2x champion returning home. For the Chiefs, replacing him on the field is one challenge that can be solved by another player. But what he gave that locker room is something else entirely.