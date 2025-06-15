Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows’ Second Wedding Outfits Turn Heads as Eagles QB’s California Event Photos Go Viral

Jalen Hurts means it when he claims he’s intentional about everything, especially marriage. Hurts and longtime partner Bryonna “Bry” Burrows had already captured public attention with a love story that built slowly in the shadows, then made a stylish splash. The world first saw them together on the field in January 2023 after the Eagles clinched the NFC Championship. Later that year, they turned heads at the Time100 red carpet. And when Bry showed up to a Packers-Eagles game in Brazil flashing a massive rock, the engagement rumors practically wrote themselves.

By September 2024, it was official: Essence dropped the exclusive, revealing a rose-covered beach proposal complete with candles, violinists, and ocean views. And just a few months later, Hurts casually sealed the mystery in a Men’s Health interview with these words: “You can call her my wife.” Now, the Eagles quarterback went all out for Round 2 just months after that. Indeed, this was more than a symbolic redo. This was Napa Valley-level lavish.

On Saturday, June 14, Hurts and Bry said “I do” again. But this time, in front of guests at the Four Seasons in Napa Valley, California. From June 12 to 15, the pair reportedly occupied the entire hotel, including a private dinner on Thursday, a barn bash on Friday the 13th (talk about shattering superstition), and a lavish ceremony that included none other than Stevie Wonder, according to Page Six. The post on X reported, “Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows celebrate lavish wedding weekend in Napa Valley.” And yeah, it was spot on!

But the real question when it comes to weddings: What did they wear? Hurts looked smart in a traditional white tuxedo, while Bry dazzled in an effortlessly stylish white strapless gown. Imagine subtle elegance with just the right amount of flex to make the internet go crazy, which is exactly what happened thanks to photos that are now everywhere.

The couple, after meeting at the University of Alabama and being publicly connected for the first time in early 2023, got engaged in September 2024 at a beach photo shoot for Essence. But, Hurts had stated in interviews that he was certain she was the one, “I knew a long time ago.” And after witnessing the rollout of this wedding? The rest of the world does, too. 2025 is already unforgettable for Jalen Hurts. Not only did he win his first Super Bowl, but just minutes after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, cameras caught him kissing Bry Burrows, his now-wife, in a moment that felt like a movie ending. Turns out, that was only the beginning.

How they got here – A timeline of Jalen & Bry

The pair met at the University of Alabama, where Hurts was playing football and Bry was thriving in political science and Spanish. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she earned accolades like ‘Outstanding Junior’ while Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his final college season.

Bry later earned her MBA from Alabama’s Manderson School of Business, served as VP of the MBA Association, and led her team to a 2019 SEC Championship. She joined IBM soon after, rising from software financing leader to senior client experience consultant in Dallas. Then the world witnessed their love in 2023, followed by an engagement in 2024.

Bry has served on IBM’s inclusion panels and mentorship programs; Hurts has worked on initiatives like ‘Day of Care’ and partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Together, they embody quiet impact and shared purpose.

On May 5, the couple debuted at the Met Gala, styled by Burberry’s Daniel Lee. Hurts wore a floral black velvet suit with a beret and Tiffany & Co. ice; Bry stunned in a burgundy fringe skirt that reportedly took 168 hours to make. The theme was “Tailoring Black Style.” From Bama to Burberry, touchdowns to tech, this love story was never rushed. It was intentional. And judging by that Napa celebration, it’s only getting started.