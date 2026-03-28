“100% Real” : Steelers Legend Confirms Suffering From Memory Loss After Cam Skattebo’s Apology Over CTE Remarks

While the joke from Cam Skattebo’s CTE comment, dismissing it as ‘just an excuse,’ ignited instant backlash and was followed by a public apology from him, it has sparked a much deeper conversation across the football world. Adding to the gravity of the situation, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ legends has come forward, calling it ‘100% real.

“This is something that is 100% real. You know, I got to make sure I’m 100% aware and in play, especially with my kids,” James Harrison said on Deebo & Joe and Nightcap, “I can’t tell, you know, sometimes I got to look back. I ain’t going to lie, Joe, my long-term memory is trash, too. Oh, for sure. I don’t know why, but it’s been trash.”

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Former NFL player James Harrison recently opened up about his own struggles with memory loss. He shared a moment from an interview where he couldn’t remember details from one of the biggest games of his career.

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“They was asking me some questions at the Super Bowl, NFL Films was asking me about playing, about the game against—I want to say it was Green Bay.” Harrison said “I’m like, ‘Dude, I couldn’t tell you anything about the Super Bowl, like 2011 Green Bay.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, I don’t know. I don’t know what.’”

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Harrison, who played in the NFL for more than 15 years, has spoken before about dealing with head injuries during his career. In 2012, he admitted that he played through “double-digit” concussions without ever missing a game.

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Imago August 20th, 2017: James Harrison 92 during the Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM NFL American Football Herren USA 2017: Falcons vs Steelers AUG 20 – ZUMAcp5_ 20170820_zaf_cp5_187 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

In the same video, former player Joe Haden agreed that head injuries are a serious issue.

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“I think that people for sure, CTE is a real thing.” Haden said, “People getting hit upside the head dead serious. Debo is honestly real for show. And some people have it more than others.”

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CTE is a brain condition linked to repeated hits to the head. It can lead to mood swings, depression, suicidal thoughts, and memory loss. A 2017 study found signs of CTE in 110 out of 111 former football players that were examined. Right now, the condition can only be confirmed after a person has passed away.

In that same video segment, Harrison and Haden also talked about Cam Skattebo’s recent podcast comments, where he appeared to joke about CTE and asthma.

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They criticized what he said and questioned how genuine his later apology was, suggesting it may have been written by a PR team.

Cam Skattebo issued an apology after controversial CTE remarks

The New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is facing heavy criticism after comments he made during a recent interview.

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While speaking on the “Bring the Juice” podcast, he was asked whether he believes Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is real. He responded, “No, it’s an excuse,” while shaking his head. He also commented on asthma, saying, “Yeah, asthma’s fake too,” and added that people should “just breathe air.”

The remarks didn’t sit well with many people, and backlash quickly followed.

On March 22, 2026, he took to social media to apologize.

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“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma,” he wrote on X. “I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. “Much love !!!”

Even though many criticized him, his mother, Becky Skattebo, publicly supported him. She suggested that his comments were meant as sarcasm and not to be taken literally.

“If only people knew how many times Cam had to ‘run and get mom’s inhaler, ‘ they’d realize the sarcasm,” Becky Skattebo wrote on X, “you’ll never make everyone happy and you’ll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go.”

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Skattebo enters his second season after his first season was cut short due to a dislocated ankle in Week 8 against the Eagles. Before his injury, he racked up 410 rushing yards on 101 carries with five rushing touchdowns. He also had 24 receptions for 207 yards with two touchdowns in the passing game.

Although he has apologized, the situation has sparked a wider conversation about how serious health issues like CTE and asthma should be treated and talked about.