2026 NFL Mock Draft: Tony Pauline Has Rams Picking Stafford’s Heir as Browns Finally Find QB With ‘It’ Factor

With the conference title games approaching, all but four spots have been cemented for the upcoming draft order. And all but a handful of underclassmen have officially declared for the draft, except those from the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

With the Shrine and Senior Bowls approaching this week, as well as inserting the last few underclassmen from IU and UM expected to enter the draft, here’s my latest two-round mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza/QB/Indiana

Imago January 01, 2026 Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 celebrates after a touchdown during the CFP quarterfinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_196 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

This is a natural fit for a variety of reasons, as the Raiders need a quarterback. Tom Brady will fall in love with Mendoza, and the Hoosiers’ underclassman can be a franchise signal caller in the future.

2. NY Jets: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State

Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs 2 runs during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairns/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_26747984

The Jets were big losers when Dante Moore announced he was staying in college for another season, and I illustrated why during the recent DraftCast podcast.

Jets fans will want their team to trade down, yet I don’t see a big market for this pick. This draft is stocked with pass rushers and off-ball linebackers, the latter being a need for the Jets. Yet the available talent is limited in the secondary, a position of dire need for New York.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame Nov 22, 2025 South Bend, Indiana, USA Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love 4 celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend Notre Dame Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxCaterinax 20251122_szo_xo0_0093

This could be a marketable pick for the Cardinals, as some team may want to move ahead of Tennessee to ensure they get the pass rusher they want. Arizona has a lot of needs on offense, primarily at right tackle.

Yet running back is also a need, and Love is much higher-rated than any tackle available in the draft, besides being a dynamic talent.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey/Edge/Texas Tech

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Arizona State Oct 18, 2025 Tempe, Arizona, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Tempe Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251018_mjr_su5_028

Bailey is a dynamite prospect who jumps off the film with his ability to disrupt the action behind the line of scrimmage or play in space.

The pairing with Oluwafemi Oladejo could be a lethal one for years to come, and Bailey is a perfect fit for the system employed by new head coach Robert Saleh. Think Will McDonald times ten.

5. NY Giants: Arvell Reese/LB/Ohio State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State at Michigan Nov 25, 2023 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 20 makes a reception for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor Michigan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20231125_szo_aa1_0093

The Giants need a lot of help defending the run; Reese can do that. The Ohio State junior can also cover tight ends and running backs, and even rush the passer.

The Ravens drafted linebackers such as Patrick Queen and C. J. Mosley in the first round when John Harbaugh was their head coach, and Reese is head-and-shoulders above those players entering the league.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano/T/Utah

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Utah vs Oklahoma State SEP 21 September 21, 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Obi Ezeigbo 33 is blocked by Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano 55 during a football game between the Utah Utes and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. Gray Siegel/CSM Credit Image: Gray Siegel/Cal Media Stillwater Oklahoma United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240921_zma_c04_984.jpg GrayxSiegelx csmphotothree297643 NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Utah vs Oklahoma State SEP 21 September 21, 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Obi Ezeigbo 33 is blocked by Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano 55 during a football game between the Utah Utes and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. Gray Siegel/CSM Credit Image: Gray Siegel/Cal Media Stillwater Oklahoma United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240921_zma_c04_984.jpg GrayxSiegelx csmphotothree297643

The Browns have needs all over the offense and desperate needs on the offensive line. Fano is an athletic right tackle who is effective on the line of scrimmage or in motion.

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr./Edge/Miami

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Southern Methodist Nov 1, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251101_jpm_an4_4345

The Commanders‘ pass rush was not as bad as many have made it out to be, yet Dan Quinn needs a young, explosive edge rusher who will be the focus of opponents.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk/DE/Auburn

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 15, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250715_jla_th5_049

It’s not fair to brand Faulk as an edge rusher, as he’s a pass rusher with the size and strength to defend the run.

Unlike the other top pass rushers in the draft, Faulk can also line up on the interior of the defensive line and get the job done.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State

Imago November 1, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20251101_zaf_s304_011 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

This is a bit earlier than I prefer placing Tate, yet the Chiefs’ receiver position is a mess, and the franchise can’t waste these years with Patrick Mahomes.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods/DT/Clemson

Imago October 11, 2025, Chestnutt Hill, Ma, USA: Clemson defensive tackle PETER WOODS 11 reacts after a turn over on down during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Chestnutt Hill USA – ZUMAa232 20251011_zsp_a232_014 Copyright: xJamesxThomasx

Offensive tackle and cornerback are considerations at this point, but the interior of the defensive line needs help. Woods is athletic and comes with great upside.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech Nov 9, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa 1 reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241109_bdd_ad1_020

The Dolphins are another team that will consider a cornerback, but their offensive line is soft and needs an upgrade.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles/LB/Ohio State

Imago Ohio State Buckeyes Lorenzo Styles Jr. 3 catches a lateral pass on a punt return in the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, October 4, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA COL20251004120 AaronxJosefczyk

Once again, cornerback gets serious consideration at this spot, yet Dallas needs an athletic run-and-chase linebacker who can play three downs. Styles can do all that and blitz on occasion.

13. LA Rams (via Atlanta): Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Florida at Louisiana State Sep 13, 2025 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway not pictured making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250913_lbm_la1_191

With the top offensive tackles off the board, the Rams get the highest-rated corner in the draft and fill a different need with Delane.

14. Baltimore: T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker 3 warms up before the NCAA Football matchup against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_262.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440259

Parker is a terrific fit for the Ravens’ defensive scheme, assuming the new coach does not make a change, and he’s the type of pass rusher the franchise had success with in the past.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen/LB/Georgia

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen 3 arrives on field before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_003

Off-ball linebacker could go from a need to a desperate need if Lavonte David retires, as expected. Allen is a natural for Todd Bowles’ scheme.

16. NY Jets (via Indianapolis): Jordyn Tyson/WR/Arizona State

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald received consideration at this spot, but the depth chart at receiver is thin for the Jets, and they’ll need another pair of reliable hands to catch the errant throws being delivered by whoever their quarterback is in 2026.

This makes me believe they’ll go with Tyson.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama

Imago December 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 74 Kadyn Proctor, OL of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Media Day on Tuesday December 30, 2025 at the Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Indiana Hoosiers will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20251230_zaa_p124_056 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Several of the cornerbacks still available received consideration at this spot. But if Taylor Decker retires, the Lions can shift Penei Sewell to left tackle and slide Proctor in on the right side.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

The Vikings need a third cornerback and a young body for the future. McCoy, who missed this past season with a knee injury, can slowly be fed into the lineup.

Had he been on the field in 2025 and lived up to expectations, McCoy could’ve ended up a top-10 pick.

19. Carolina Panthers: Cashius Howell/Edge/Texas A&M

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M Sep 27, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell 9 defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250927_FB_NCAA_AUBURN_TAMU_MLC_4088

If CJ Allen falls to this spot, I believe the Panthers would scoop him up. In Howell, they are getting a system fit that could be a terrific pairing with former Aggies star Nic Scourton.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay): Avieon Terrell/CB/Clemson

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell 8 walks off after warm ups for the NCAA Football matchup against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_265.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440256

Corner is the top need for the Cowboys, and though Terrell is probably a little shorter than they’d want at the position, he’s still a terrific player.

21 Pittsburgh: Makai Lemon/WR/USC

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Iowa Vs USC NOV 15 November 15, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 faces the USC fans after he catches the pass in the endzone for the touchdown in action in the third quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_1317.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree444230

Lemon gives the Steelers what they desperately need: a dependable and consistent No. 2 wideout. He’ll be a terrific complement to DK Metcalf.

22. LA Chargers: Kayden McDonald/DT/Ohio State

Imago December 6, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald 98 warms up prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251206_zaf_s304_048 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

McDonald is a terrific fit for the Chargers‘ system, as he’s an athletic defender who can line up at end in LA’s three-man front.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Colton Hood/CB/Tennessee

Imago August 30, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for.a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

The Eagles expended a lot of early draft capital in the secondary over the past few drafts, but they still need help.

Hood will slot into the No. 2 cornerback spot and help create what has the potential to be a dominant defensive backfield.

24. Cleveland (via Jacksonville): Trinidad Chambliss/QB/Mississippi

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 pumps up the Ole Miss fans of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_398 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Deshaun Watson is scheduled to return next season, but he’s been nothing but an albatross since signing with the organization.

Chambliss, whose draft status is still up in the air and could be for a while, played wonderfully this season. He brings the “it” factor the quarterback spot in Cleveland has not had since Bernie Kosar.

25. Chicago Bears: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kentucky at Texas Nov 23, 2024 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. 0 celebrates after a stop against the Kentucky Wildcats on fourth down in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRicardoxB.xBrazziellx 20241123_gma_usa_0626

With the top edge rushers off the board and no dominant defensive tackle available, Chicago looks to the second level on defense. Hill is a fast, fierce linebacker who covers a ton of ground and makes plays all over the field. A receiver was also a consideration at this spot.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion/WR/Texas A&M

Imago December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC CONCEPCION 7 carries the ball after a catch during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_056 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Let’s face it, the Bills‘ offense has not been the same since saying goodbye to Stefon Diggs, a dynamic receiver who takes the top of defenses. Concepcion brings many of those same traits and impacts games as a return specialist.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Tennessee at Mississippi State Sep 27, 2025 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II 17 celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWesleyxHalex 20250927_szo_ce3_0300

A top edge rusher would get consideration here, but the depth chart at receiver for the Niners is a disaster, with no true No. 1 wideout.

28. Houston Texans: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Big Ten Championship Penn State vs Oregon DEC 07 December 07, 2024: Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon 55 knocks the helmer off of Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane 71 during NCAA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241207_zma_c04_492.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree330598

The Texans made some head-scratching decisions on the offensive line in recent years, and it has cost them. Ioane brings talent to a unit that needs to be settled.

29. LA Rams: Ty Simpson/QB/Alabama

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Florida at Alabama Sep 7, 2024 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Bryant-Denny Stadium. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxCosbyxJr.x 20240907_gma_usa_0037

Matthew Stafford can’t go on forever. In Simpson, they’ll get a young passer they can slowly develop as Stafford finishes out his career.

30. New England Patriots: Kenyon Sadiq/TE/Oregon

Imago January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_164 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Patriots’ top two tight ends are both over 30 years old. Austin Hooper will be a free agent after this season, and the team has an opt-out with Hunter Henry.

This makes Sadiq a good pick for them.

31. Denver Broncos: Denzel Boston/WR/Washington

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 12 Denzel Boston, WR of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_011 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

The Broncos were actively looking to add a top receiver right before the trade deadline this season. Short of Sadiq falling in their laps, Boston is a big-bodied wideout with reliable hands.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse/CB/South Carolina

Imago August 31, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, United States: Third quarter Ã No Huddle-Shotgun: VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES quarterback KYRON DRONES 1 throws an incomplete deep pass to wide receiver AYDEN GREENE 0 intended for the USC 28, broken up by SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS defensive back BRANDON CISSE 15 during the 2025 AFLAC KICKOFF GAME at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM in ATLANTA on AUGUST 31, 2025. Atlanta United States – ZUMA Vir 20250831_znp_s323_023 Copyright: xStanleyxLearyx

Short of a highly rated interior offensive lineman falling to this spot, Cisse is the tall, athletic cornerback that the Seahawks have had a great history of developing.

Round Two

33. NY Jets: Deontae Lawson/LB/Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

35. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Lomu/T/Utah

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah World/T/Oregon

37. NY Giants: Chris Bell/WR/Louisville

38. Houston Texans (via Wash.): Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame

39. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling/T/Georgia

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Max Klare/TE/Ohio State

41. Cincinnati Bengals: D’Angelo Ponds/CB/Indiana

42. New Orleans Saints: Elijah Sarratt/WR/Indiana

43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson/CB/San Diego State

44. NY Jets (via Dallas): Caleb Banks/DT/Florida

45. Baltimore Ravens: Antonio Williams/WR/Clemson

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Josephs/Edge/Tennessee

47. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Perkins Jr./LB/LSU

48. Atlanta Falcons: Omar Cooper/WR/Indiana

49. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman/S/Oregon

50 Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas/Edge/Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: Jake Golday/LB/Cincinnati

52. Green Bay Packers: LT Overton/DL/Alabama

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Genesis Smith/S/Arizona

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Germie Bernard/WR/Alabama

55. LA Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon/G/Oregon

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keith Abney II/CB/Arizona State

57. Chicago Bears: Zion Young/DE/Missouri

58. San Francisco 49ers: Derrick Moore/Edge/Michigan

59. Houston Texans: Zane Durant/DT/Penn State

60. Buffalo Bills: Akheem Mesidor/Edge/Miami

61. LA Rams: Max Iheanachor/T/Arizona State

62. New England Patriots: Jaishawn Barham/LB-Edge/Michigan

63 Denver Broncos: Eli Stowers/TE/Vanderbilt

64. Seattle Seahawks: Connor Lew/C/Auburn