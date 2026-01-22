2026 NFL Mock Draft: Tony Pauline Has Rams Picking Stafford’s Heir as Browns Finally Find QB With ‘It’ Factor

With the conference title games approaching, all but four spots have been cemented for the upcoming draft order. And all but a handful of underclassmen have officially declared for the draft, except those from the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers.
With the Shrine and Senior Bowls approaching this week, as well as inserting the last few underclassmen from IU and UM expected to enter the draft, here’s my latest two-round mock draft.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza/QB/Indiana
This is a natural fit for a variety of reasons, as the Raiders need a quarterback. Tom Brady will fall in love with Mendoza, and the Hoosiers’ underclassman can be a franchise signal caller in the future.
2. NY Jets: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State
The Jets were big losers when Dante Moore announced he was staying in college for another season, and I illustrated why during the recent DraftCast podcast.
Jets fans will want their team to trade down, yet I don’t see a big market for this pick. This draft is stocked with pass rushers and off-ball linebackers, the latter being a need for the Jets. Yet the available talent is limited in the secondary, a position of dire need for New York.
This could be a marketable pick for the Cardinals, as some team may want to move ahead of Tennessee to ensure they get the pass rusher they want. Arizona has a lot of needs on offense, primarily at right tackle.
Yet running back is also a need, and Love is much higher-rated than any tackle available in the draft, besides being a dynamic talent.
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey/Edge/Texas Tech
Bailey is a dynamite prospect who jumps off the film with his ability to disrupt the action behind the line of scrimmage or play in space.
The pairing with Oluwafemi Oladejo could be a lethal one for years to come, and Bailey is a perfect fit for the system employed by new head coach Robert Saleh. Think Will McDonald times ten.
5. NY Giants: Arvell Reese/LB/Ohio State
The Giants need a lot of help defending the run; Reese can do that. The Ohio State junior can also cover tight ends and running backs, and even rush the passer.
The Ravens drafted linebackers such as Patrick Queen and C. J. Mosley in the first round when John Harbaugh was their head coach, and Reese is head-and-shoulders above those players entering the league.
6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano/T/Utah
The Browns have needs all over the offense and desperate needs on the offensive line. Fano is an athletic right tackle who is effective on the line of scrimmage or in motion.
7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr./Edge/Miami
The Commanders‘ pass rush was not as bad as many have made it out to be, yet Dan Quinn needs a young, explosive edge rusher who will be the focus of opponents.
8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk/DE/Auburn
It’s not fair to brand Faulk as an edge rusher, as he’s a pass rusher with the size and strength to defend the run.
Unlike the other top pass rushers in the draft, Faulk can also line up on the interior of the defensive line and get the job done.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State
This is a bit earlier than I prefer placing Tate, yet the Chiefs’ receiver position is a mess, and the franchise can’t waste these years with Patrick Mahomes.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods/DT/Clemson
Offensive tackle and cornerback are considerations at this point, but the interior of the defensive line needs help. Woods is athletic and comes with great upside.
11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami
The Dolphins are another team that will consider a cornerback, but their offensive line is soft and needs an upgrade.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles/LB/Ohio State
Once again, cornerback gets serious consideration at this spot, yet Dallas needs an athletic run-and-chase linebacker who can play three downs. Styles can do all that and blitz on occasion.
13. LA Rams (via Atlanta): Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU
With the top offensive tackles off the board, the Rams get the highest-rated corner in the draft and fill a different need with Delane.
14. Baltimore: T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson
Parker is a terrific fit for the Ravens’ defensive scheme, assuming the new coach does not make a change, and he’s the type of pass rusher the franchise had success with in the past.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen/LB/Georgia
Off-ball linebacker could go from a need to a desperate need if Lavonte David retires, as expected. Allen is a natural for Todd Bowles’ scheme.
16. NY Jets (via Indianapolis): Jordyn Tyson/WR/Arizona State
Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald received consideration at this spot, but the depth chart at receiver is thin for the Jets, and they’ll need another pair of reliable hands to catch the errant throws being delivered by whoever their quarterback is in 2026.
This makes me believe they’ll go with Tyson.
17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama
Several of the cornerbacks still available received consideration at this spot. But if Taylor Decker retires, the Lions can shift Penei Sewell to left tackle and slide Proctor in on the right side.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee
The Vikings need a third cornerback and a young body for the future. McCoy, who missed this past season with a knee injury, can slowly be fed into the lineup.
Had he been on the field in 2025 and lived up to expectations, McCoy could’ve ended up a top-10 pick.
Deshaun Watson is scheduled to return next season, but he’s been nothing but an albatross since signing with the organization.
Chambliss, whose draft status is still up in the air and could be for a while, played wonderfully this season. He brings the “it” factor the quarterback spot in Cleveland has not had since Bernie Kosar.
25. Chicago Bears: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas
With the top edge rushers off the board and no dominant defensive tackle available, Chicago looks to the second level on defense. Hill is a fast, fierce linebacker who covers a ton of ground and makes plays all over the field. A receiver was also a consideration at this spot.
26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion/WR/Texas A&M
Let’s face it, the Bills‘ offense has not been the same since saying goodbye to Stefon Diggs, a dynamic receiver who takes the top of defenses. Concepcion brings many of those same traits and impacts games as a return specialist.
27. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee
A top edge rusher would get consideration here, but the depth chart at receiver for the Niners is a disaster, with no true No. 1 wideout.
28. Houston Texans: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State
The Texans made some head-scratching decisions on the offensive line in recent years, and it has cost them. Ioane brings talent to a unit that needs to be settled.
29. LA Rams: Ty Simpson/QB/Alabama
Matthew Stafford can’t go on forever. In Simpson, they’ll get a young passer they can slowly develop as Stafford finishes out his career.
30. New England Patriots: Kenyon Sadiq/TE/Oregon
The Patriots’ top two tight ends are both over 30 years old. Austin Hooper will be a free agent after this season, and the team has an opt-out with Hunter Henry.
This makes Sadiq a good pick for them.
31. Denver Broncos: Denzel Boston/WR/Washington
The Broncos were actively looking to add a top receiver right before the trade deadline this season. Short of Sadiq falling in their laps, Boston is a big-bodied wideout with reliable hands.